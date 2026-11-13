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Education
Encina High unveils new science and admin buildings
8 days ago
The Encina High School community recently marked a “new chapter” on campus with a ribbon-cutting and information night for incoming high school students and families, celebrating a brand-new science building, a fully renovated administration building, and other campus upgrades. These changes are designed to give students and staff improved learning spaces and new opportunities now and in the future.
This content is adapted from materials provided by San Juan Unified School District
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