🏥 Carmichael Healthcare LVN Roles With Multiple Openings

Carmichael’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, especially for LVNs. If you’re licensed in California and want steady work close to home, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Dignity Health / CommonSpirit Health

Dignity Health / CommonSpirit Health Location: Carmichael, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $34.95 – $39.42/hour

Outpatient neurology role where you’ll give direct patient care, meds, and treatments while working closely with RNs and physicians. Ideal if you have 3+ years LVN outpatient experience, strong clinical skills, and want union-represented work in a large, stable health system.

Employer: Amari Hospice Care, Inc

Location: Carmichael, CA (home visits / on the road)

(home visits / on the road) Type: Full-time, part-time, per diem, or limited-duration (varies)

Full-time, part-time, per diem, or limited-duration (varies) Pay: $30.00 – $40.00/hour

Home-based hospice care role for LVNs who speak Russian and have 1+ year hospice agency experience. Flexible scheduling options, EMR-based work (HospiceMD), and a chance to support patients and families where they live.

Employer: Crestwood Behavioral Health, Inc.

Location: Carmichael, CA (American River Campus)

(American River Campus) Type: On-call (AM, PM, NOC)

Pay: $35 – $40.57/hour

Provide direct nursing care in a behavioral health setting as an LVN or LPT, supervising non-licensed staff and supporting clients in their recovery. Good fit if you’re interested in mental health, want strong training, and like the idea of picking up shifts rather than a fixed schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.