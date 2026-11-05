🚌 Carmel Hamlet NY Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

Carmel Hamlet has a few solid driving roles right now, from local delivery to higher‑earning Class A routes. If you like being on the road and home most nights, these are worth a look.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Carmel, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $22.00 per hour

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local customers, handle returns, and help in the store when needed. Comes with paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, health benefits, tuition help, and clear paths to grow your career.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Location: Carmel, NY

Type: Full-time

Average annual earnings: $80,227

Local dedicated route with home daily time, activity‑based pay, and strong extras like safety bonuses, PTO from day one, 401(k) with company match, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days. Requires Class A license and at least 3 months of trucking experience.

If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon—good local driving jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.