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🏥 Carmel, IN Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & Travel Roles
Carmel’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital shifts to wellness studios and travel contracts. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for a change or a new gig.
Paramedic Part-Time, Midshift
- Employer: Riverview Health
- Location: Carmel, IN (Emergency Department)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on ED role doing patient transport, vitals, wound care, IVs, EKGs, and emergency interventions under RN/physician supervision. Great fit if you’re an Indiana-certified EMT-P with BLS, ACLS, and PALS who wants fast-paced hospital experience without full-time hours.
Medical Assistant – MOOV – Carmel (Temp Studio)
- Employer: Vituity / MOOV Health & Wellness
- Location: Carmel, IN (Temp wellness studio)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Blend of clinical MA work and concierge-style patient service in a wellness-focused studio. You’ll room patients, take vitals, give injections, do point-of-care tests, help with procedures, and support front desk operations—ideal if you like preventive care and a spa/med-wellness vibe.
Travel CT Technologist – $1,724/week
- Employer: Pride Health
- Location: Carmel, IN (Inpatient)
- Type: Travel contract, 24 hrs/week, 12-hour nights
- Pay: $1,724 per week (gross)
- Length: ~14 weeks, nights 6p–6a
Travel CT Tech role with weekly pay, stipends per GSA guidelines, and a lighter 24-hour schedule if you want nights but not full-time hours. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and other travel benefits.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,172/week
- Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Carmel, IN
- Type: Travel contract, 40 hrs/week, 8-hour nights
- Pay: $2,172 per week (gross)
- Length: 13 weeks
Higher-hour night CT Tech contract with 8-hour shifts and guaranteed 40 hours per week. Includes day-one health, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, housing options, and bonuses, good if you want a fuller schedule and stronger weekly check.
Registered Nurse – Correctional Healthcare
- Employer: Consumer Directed Services Inc.
- Location: Carmel, IN (Correctional setting)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide direct nursing care in a correctional facility, including assessments, meds, treatments, vitals, documentation, and emergency response. Best for RNs comfortable with security protocols, clear communication, and staying calm under pressure.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.