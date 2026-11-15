Carmel’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital shifts to wellness studios and travel contracts. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for a change or a new gig.

Employer: Riverview Health

Riverview Health Location: Carmel, IN (Emergency Department)

(Emergency Department) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on ED role doing patient transport, vitals, wound care, IVs, EKGs, and emergency interventions under RN/physician supervision. Great fit if you’re an Indiana-certified EMT-P with BLS, ACLS, and PALS who wants fast-paced hospital experience without full-time hours.

Employer: Vituity / MOOV Health & Wellness

Location: Carmel, IN (Temp wellness studio)

(Temp wellness studio) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend of clinical MA work and concierge-style patient service in a wellness-focused studio. You’ll room patients, take vitals, give injections, do point-of-care tests, help with procedures, and support front desk operations—ideal if you like preventive care and a spa/med-wellness vibe.

Employer: Pride Health

Location: Carmel, IN (Inpatient)

(Inpatient) Type: Travel contract , 24 hrs/week , 12-hour nights

, , Pay: $1,724 per week (gross)

Length: ~14 weeks, nights 6p–6a

Travel CT Tech role with weekly pay, stipends per GSA guidelines, and a lighter 24-hour schedule if you want nights but not full-time hours. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and other travel benefits.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Travel contract , 40 hrs/week , 8-hour nights

, , Pay: $2,172 per week (gross)

Length: 13 weeks

Higher-hour night CT Tech contract with 8-hour shifts and guaranteed 40 hours per week. Includes day-one health, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, housing options, and bonuses, good if you want a fuller schedule and stronger weekly check.

Employer: Consumer Directed Services Inc.

Location: Carmel, IN (Correctional setting)

(Correctional setting) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide direct nursing care in a correctional facility, including assessments, meds, treatments, vitals, documentation, and emergency response. Best for RNs comfortable with security protocols, clear communication, and staying calm under pressure.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.