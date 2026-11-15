Carmel’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid roles for both hands-on engineers and strategic product leaders. Here are a couple of standout openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Midcontinent Independent System Operator ( MISO )

Midcontinent Independent System Operator ( ) Location: Carmel, IN (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $168,000 – $193,000/year + annual bonus

Lead the product vision for the software that keeps the power grid running for 45 million people. This role owns strategy and roadmap for complex market operations/system planning tools, with a big focus on modernization, AI-driven insights, and high-level stakeholder influence. Ideal if you have 6+ years in product/product ownership and some energy market or grid planning experience.

Alternate listing with the same role/details is also on Indeed: Senior Product Owner (MISO)

Employer: Cox Automotive / NextGear Capital

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (base + potential incentive pay)

Mid-level full-stack role helping build the systems behind a major automotive inventory finance business. You’ll ship production code every sprint, work across Java/Spring Boot, React, and SQL, and lean heavily on AI coding tools (Copilot, Claude, etc.) while still owning quality, security, and design decisions. Comes with flexible paid time off, wellness hours, and a range of paid leaves.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.