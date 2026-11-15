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Carmel
🛒 Carmel, IN Retail Jobs with Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
4 days ago
Carmel’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, with options from banks to car care. If you like talking with people and keeping things running smooth, there’s likely a fit here.
Car Wash Customer Service Associate
- Employer: Bennetts Company
- Location: Carmel, IN
- Type: Part-time (may offer full-time)
- Salary: Not listed
Deliver fast, friendly service at an express car wash—greet customers, guide cars safely into the wash, run the POS, and help sign people up for memberships. Good for someone upbeat who likes being on their feet and working outdoors.
Production Team Leader (Produce Department Lead)
- Employer: Tharp Consulting (for a grocery/produce department)
- Location: Carmel, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the produce department day to day—train staff, manage inventory, keep food safety on point, and drive sales. Great if you have grocery or retail leadership experience and like owning a section of the store.
Store Lead
- Employer: Jos. A. Bank Clothiers
- Location: Carmel, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Key-holder role where you help run the store, coach the team, and step in as manager on duty. Ideal for someone with at least 1 year of retail or sales who wants a clear path toward management in fashion retail.
Automotive Retail Assistant Manager
- Employer: Belle Tire
- Location: Carmel, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $50,000 – $65,000/year
Support the Store Manager with sales, staffing, and shop operations in a busy tire and auto service store. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid training, PTO, and Sundays/major holidays off, plus room to grow into store management.
Retail Banker Float – Indianapolis Region
- Employer: Lake City Bank
- Location: Carmel, IN + nearby offices (Fishers, Greenwood, Westfield, Indianapolis)
- Type: Full-time (30+ hours/week)
- Salary: From $19.75/hour (review at 90 days)
Travel between branches, handle teller transactions, open accounts, and match clients with banking services. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like variety in your work locations, and want structured training through their Retail Banker School.
Bilingual Customer Care Specialist I (NextGear Capital)
- Employer: Cox Automotive Inc. – NextGear Capital
- Location: Carmel, IN (Hybrid call center)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $16.59 – $24.86/hour
Handle inbound calls, chats, and texts from auto dealers and auctions about their lines of credit—Spanish and English required. Hybrid schedule with hours mostly between 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM EST, closed Saturdays, Sundays, and most holidays, plus monthly PTO and other paid leaves.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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