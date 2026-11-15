Carmel’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, with options from banks to car care. If you like talking with people and keeping things running smooth, there’s likely a fit here.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Bennetts Company Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Part-time (may offer full-time)

Salary: Not listed

Deliver fast, friendly service at an express car wash—greet customers, guide cars safely into the wash, run the POS, and help sign people up for memberships. Good for someone upbeat who likes being on their feet and working outdoors.

Employer: Tharp Consulting (for a grocery/produce department)

(for a grocery/produce department) Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the produce department day to day—train staff, manage inventory, keep food safety on point, and drive sales. Great if you have grocery or retail leadership experience and like owning a section of the store.

Employer: Jos. A. Bank Clothiers

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Key-holder role where you help run the store, coach the team, and step in as manager on duty. Ideal for someone with at least 1 year of retail or sales who wants a clear path toward management in fashion retail.

Employer: Belle Tire

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $65,000/year

Support the Store Manager with sales, staffing, and shop operations in a busy tire and auto service store. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid training, PTO, and Sundays/major holidays off, plus room to grow into store management.

Employer: Lake City Bank

Location: Carmel, IN + nearby offices (Fishers, Greenwood, Westfield, Indianapolis)

Type: Full-time (30+ hours/week)

Salary: From $19.75/hour (review at 90 days)

Travel between branches, handle teller transactions, open accounts, and match clients with banking services. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like variety in your work locations, and want structured training through their Retail Banker School.

Employer: Cox Automotive Inc. – NextGear Capital

Location: Carmel, IN (Hybrid call center)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.59 – $24.86/hour

Handle inbound calls, chats, and texts from auto dealers and auctions about their lines of credit—Spanish and English required. Hybrid schedule with hours mostly between 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM EST, closed Saturdays, Sundays, and most holidays, plus monthly PTO and other paid leaves.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.