Carmel has some very special cats and kittens looking for loving homes. All of these sweethearts are with Paws on my Heart, Inc. and have been cared for in foster homes.

Breed: Russian Blue / Domestic Shorthair mix

Russian Blue / Domestic Shorthair mix Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Paws on my Heart, Inc.

About Novel:

Novel was born at the Converse library and rescued by a kind woman. He has grown up in a loving foster home. He must have another cat or kitten in his new home to be happy, so he’ll do best with a feline friend already in the house or adopted with a buddy.

👉 Meet Novel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Russian Blue / Domestic Shorthair mix

Russian Blue / Domestic Shorthair mix Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Paws on my Heart, Inc.

About Story:

Story was also born at the Converse library and rescued with her siblings. She has been getting lots of love in foster care. Like Novel, she needs another cat or kitten in her new home so she can feel safe and playful.

👉 Meet Story and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Paws on my Heart, Inc.

About Quill:

Quill is another of the Converse library babies, rescued and raised in a caring foster home. She also needs another cat or kitten in her new home to keep her company and help her feel confident.

👉 Meet Quill and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Paws on my Heart, Inc.

About Purrgola:

Purrgola showed up pregnant on an elderly woman’s porch and soon gave birth to four kittens. Only one survived, and both mom and baby were rescued and loved in foster care. Purrgola has worked hard as a mom and is now ready for a forever home of her own where she can finally relax and be someone’s cherished cat.

👉 Meet Purrgola and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Paws on my Heart, Inc.

About Annie:

Annie’s mom became sick, and a kind person stepped in to help. Annie was then bottle-raised with other cats and kittens, so she’s used to feline friends and lots of handling. She’s been babied and loved dearly and is now ready for a home of her own. She would love a big window to watch wildlife and a soft bed to snuggle in.

👉 Meet Annie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Paws on my Heart, Inc.

About Oakley:

Like Annie, Oakley was helped when his mom got sick and was bottle-fed in a foster home with other cats and kittens. He’s had lots of love and is now ready for his own family. Oakley also dreams of a nice window view and a cozy bed where he can curl up with his people.

👉 Meet Oakley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese / Domestic Shorthair mix

Siamese / Domestic Shorthair mix Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Paws on my Heart, Inc.

About Chance:

Chance is a handsome Siamese mix who loves attention from people. He can be shy at first in new places or with new faces, but once he trusts you, he comes to you purring and asking for pets. He does great with other kitties, so he’d be a good match for a home with another friendly cat.

👉 Meet Chance and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Paws on my Heart, Inc.

About Parker:

Parker is an adorable orange bobtail kitten who loves to play with people and other kittens. In his foster home, he did very well with a dog and an adult cat, so he may be a good fit for a multi-pet household. Parker would love to be adopted with another cat or kitten so he always has a playmate.

👉 Meet Parker and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Carmel, IN and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties from Paws on my Heart, Inc. Reach out through their Adopt-a-Pet listings to ask about visits, vetting, and the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.