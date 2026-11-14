Carmel neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from kids’ furniture to moving supplies and plants. Here’s what’s up for grabs right now.

Item: Pink unicorn-themed twin bed frame for kids

Condition: Not stated

Location: Carmel West Road, Carmel, IN

Category: Baby & kids

Details: Fun unicorn design, sized for a twin mattress and great for a toddler or young child’s room.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Six assorted cardboard boxes with some packing

Condition: Used

Location: Woodlands South, Carmel, IN

Category: Other

Details: Various sizes of boxes. One peach box is suitable for glassware, and there is some packing material included. Handy for moving or storage.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Small houseplants needing a new home

Condition: Living plants, being thinned out

Location: City Center, Carmel, IN

Category: Garden

Details: Neighbor is thinning out the window sill and has a few small plants to give away. Porch pickup, first come basis.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: FreeStyle lancets and FreeStyle Lite blood glucose test strips

Condition: Extra supplies; one box of 100 strips opened but product not taken out, plus 2 bottles of more strips and a 3/4 full box of lancets

Location: Village of West Clay, Carmel, IN

Category: Other

Details: These are extra diabetic testing supplies from a neighbor whose protocol has changed. Porch pickup in Village of West Clay (VWC).

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Carmel tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful to you, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.