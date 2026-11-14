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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Carmel — Beds, Plants & More
Carmel neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from kids’ furniture to moving supplies and plants. Here’s what’s up for grabs right now.
Unicorn Toddler Twin Bed Frame
Item: Pink unicorn-themed twin bed frame for kids
Condition: Not stated
Location: Carmel West Road, Carmel, IN
Category: Baby & kids
Details: Fun unicorn design, sized for a twin mattress and great for a toddler or young child’s room.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
6 Assorted Cardboard Boxes
Item: Six assorted cardboard boxes with some packing
Condition: Used
Location: Woodlands South, Carmel, IN
Category: Other
Details: Various sizes of boxes. One peach box is suitable for glassware, and there is some packing material included. Handy for moving or storage.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Extra Houseplants, Free
Item: Small houseplants needing a new home
Condition: Living plants, being thinned out
Location: City Center, Carmel, IN
Category: Garden
Details: Neighbor is thinning out the window sill and has a few small plants to give away. Porch pickup, first come basis.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FreeStyle Lancets and Test Strips
Item: FreeStyle lancets and FreeStyle Lite blood glucose test strips
Condition: Extra supplies; one box of 100 strips opened but product not taken out, plus 2 bottles of more strips and a 3/4 full box of lancets
Location: Village of West Clay, Carmel, IN
Category: Other
Details: These are extra diabetic testing supplies from a neighbor whose protocol has changed. Porch pickup in Village of West Clay (VWC).
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Carmel tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful to you, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.