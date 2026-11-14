Carmel’s power and grid jobs are hot right now, especially for folks with NERC and control room experience. If you like high‑stakes work that literally keeps the lights on, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Midcontinent Independent System Operator ( MISO )

Midcontinent Independent System Operator ( ) Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $138,000 – $148,000/year + bonus eligible

Lead real-time reliability for the Bulk Electric System, resolving transmission congestion and making fast calls to protect a 45‑million‑customer grid. Best for pros with 5+ years in power operations and a current or attainable NERC/RC certification who want senior‑level responsibility and pay.

Employer: MISO

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $127,000 – $137,000/year + bonus eligible

Operate in MISO’s reliability coordination function, analyzing changing grid conditions and acting quickly to keep the interconnection stable 24/7. A strong fit if you have 4+ years in areas like transmission operations or generation dispatch and hold (or can earn) a NERC/RC certification.

Employer: MISO

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time (12‑hour rotating shifts, on‑site)

Full-time (12‑hour rotating shifts, on‑site) Salary: $118,000 – $128,000/year + bonus eligible

Join a close‑knit control room team balancing load and generation in real time and running the economic dispatch that drives MISO’s generation fleet. Ideal if you have 4+ years in the energy/operations industry, a Bachelor’s in Engineering or related field, and a current NERC/RC certification.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—MISO often hires at different levels based on experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.