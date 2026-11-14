Carmel’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level to senior leadership. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Brightside Windows

Brightside Windows Location: Carmel / Indianapolis, IN (field-based, on the road)

(field-based, on the road) Type: Part-time, W-2

Pay: $17+ per hour plus performance bonuses (listed range: $65,000–$125,000 per year, depending on performance)

Active, outdoor role talking with homeowners, setting up free window consultations, and earning bonuses on top of hourly pay. No sales experience needed—training, coaching, and growth into higher-earning sales and leadership roles are built in.

Employer: BroadStreet Partners

BroadStreet Partners Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead and grow a book of commercial insurance clients while working closely with Sales Executives and carrier partners. Ideal if you have 5+ years of commercial lines experience, a P&C license, and want a stable role with benefits like 401(k) match and full medical, dental, and vision.

Employer: Primary Residential Mortgage (PRMI)

Location: Carmel, IN (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay Structure: Bonus + commission, tied to divisional P&L

High-level role for a top Loan Officer (5+ years) who wants leadership without giving up production. You’ll build and lead a team, keep originating loans, and tap into PRMI’s national platform, with benefits like 401(k), health, dental, vision, and paid time off.

Employer: Real Chemistry – 21GRAMS

Location: Carmel, IN (hybrid/remote options depending on role)

Type: Full-time (talent pool / multiple roles)

Salary: Not listed

This is a general posting to connect you with healthcare marketing and communications roles across levels. Good fit if you like fast-paced agency work, collaboration, and using data and creativity to support pharma and biotech clients, with a strong global benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.