Carmel’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options for RNs, techs, and clinical pros, from hospital roles to travel contracts and hospice leadership.

Here’s a quick roundup you can skim and click through in a minute.

Employer: Ascension St. Vincent Carmel Hospital

Ascension St. Vincent Carmel Hospital Location: Carmel, IN

Type: PRN \ Nights

Salary: Not listed

Work across Critical Care and Med Surg as a float RN, coordinating care and implementing patient care plans. Good fit if you like variety, already have your Indiana RN and BLS, and want flexible PRN night shifts.

Employer: Ascension St. Vincent

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time \ Days

Salary: Not listed

Assist surgeons in the OR with exposure, hemostasis, and closure, plus help turn over rooms between cases. Great for certified surgical assistants who want day shift work with full benefits and growth options.

Employer: Ascension St. Vincent

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time \ Days (8:30am–5pm)

Salary: Not listed

OR RN role covering scrub and circulate duties, from prepping rooms to assisting surgeons and monitoring patients before, during, and after surgery. Requires Indiana RN plus BLS/ALS within set timeframes.

Employer: Uniti Med

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days

Estimated Pay: $2,164/week

Travel CT Tech assignment with Day 1 medical, dental, vision and license reimbursement. Good for allied health pros wanting a defined 13-week contract and a dedicated recruiter.

Employer: AMN Healthcare

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time locums, weekdays

Pay Rate: $139.68 – $151.20/hour

Outpatient primary care clinic seeing about 20 patients/day, all ages, Monday–Friday 7:45am–5pm. Ideal for Board Certified/Eligible FM or IM physicians with IN license, BLS, and DEA.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Travel, 12 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr days

Estimated Pay: $2,305/week

Operating Room travel RN contract with strong pay and a “family feel” agency that offers around-the-clock support and benefits from day one.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days

Estimated Pay: $2,074/week

Day-shift OR travel role with no call requirement (optional extra call if you want it) and exposure to a wide variety of specialties including spine, robotics, ortho, plastics, bariatrics, and pediatric dental.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr days

Estimated Pay: $2,148/week

PACU travel assignment caring for post-op patients waking from anesthesia. Requires 18+ months recent acute PACU experience, RN license, BLS & ACLS, plus Day 1 benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr days

Estimated Pay: $1,963/week

Day-shift PACU contract with pet-friendly housing options, Day 1 benefits, and a dedicated recruiter. Good if you prefer 8-hour shifts and strong traveler support.

Employer: The Care Team Hospice

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

Lead a hospice clinical team, oversee daily operations, mentor field clinicians, and ensure quality end-of-life care. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, tuition help, 401(k) match, and mileage reimbursement.

Employer: Urology of Indiana / U.S. Urology Partners

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Coordinate multiple urology clinical trials, manage patients and data, handle specimens, and support regulatory documentation. Best for candidates with GCP, IATA, CCRC certification and 2–3 years research experience.

Employer: RadNet

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $35 – $42/hour

Perform mammography exams, produce high-quality images, and guide patients through the process. Requires ARRT(R)(M), state license, BLS, and offers medical, dental, vision, HSA, 401(k) match, and free imaging services for you and immediate family.

Employer: SCA Health

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $20.38 – $36.44/hour

Scrub in on surgeries, handle instruments, and help turn over ORs at an ambulatory surgery center. Great for grads of an accredited Surg Tech program looking for steady hours and full benefits.

Employer: SCA Health – Beltway Surgery Center Penn Parkway

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $35 – $50/hour

Perioperative RN role in an ambulatory surgery center, planning and delivering care as part of a multidisciplinary team. Prefers OR or med-surg experience, with BLS, ACLS, and PALS required within 90 days.

Employer: Option Care Health

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $109,266 – $182,095/year

Home and alternate-site infusion pharmacist role designing care plans, monitoring therapy, and counseling patients. Requires pharmacy degree, active license, and experience with sterile IV or related clinical work; comes with robust benefits and PTO.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have more openings nearby and are growing fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.