Carmel’s retail scene is busy right now—groceries, gas, and big-box clubs are all hiring. Good mix of entry-level and leadership roles, with both hourly and six-figure options.

Employer: The Fresh Market

The Fresh Market Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the produce and floral area, keep displays fresh, and help with ordering and deliveries. Great fit if you have 2+ years in retail/restaurant/hospitality, like a fast pace, and want strong benefits like up to 40% team member discount, 401(k) match, and health coverage.

Employer: GetGo Café + Market / Circle K

Location: 4927 E 146th St, Carmel, IN 46033

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.00–$15.50/hour

Evening role with weekday + weekend availability. You’ll run the register, help customers, keep the store and pumps clean, handle lottery/fuel consoles, and help with stocking and inventory.

Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company (Advantage Solutions)

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $14.00/hour

In-store merchandising role building displays, resetting shelves, rotating stock, and tracking inventory. Training is provided, no prior experience required—good if you like physical work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want a job with growth opportunities.

Employer: BJ's Wholesale Club

Location: Carmel, IN, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting from $100,000/year

Top leadership role running the entire club—operations, profit, team, and member experience. Includes weekly pay, free BJ’s memberships, PTO, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and stock purchase plan. Best for someone with 4+ years managing a retail/store/warehouse operation and open shift availability.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.