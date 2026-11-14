Carmel and nearby neighborhoods have some very special cats hoping for a safe, loving home. Here are a few who are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Paws on my Heart, Inc.

Location note: Found in Kokomo, listed for adoption in the Carmel area

About Rossi:

Rossi was found living by the dumpsters behind a Ross store in Kokomo, just trying to get by until a kind person stepped in to help. He had a microchip registered to an owner near Michigan, but no one ever responded. Now he’s focused on the future and a true forever home. Rossi gets along with other cats and people, and is simply looking for a safe, caring place to settle in.

👉 Meet Rossi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $100

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Carmel, IN)

About Maggie:

Maggie was found in northeast Indianapolis, wandering and begging for food for over a week before a caring family brought her inside to keep her safe. No owner has come forward, even after posts on IndyLost Pets and Nextdoor. She has a gorgeous medium-length coat with classic tortie markings. Her foster family says she has a very loving, super affectionate personality and enjoys being petted. No one has been scratched or injured while handling her, which says a lot about her gentle nature.

👉 Meet Maggie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult (about 10½ years)

Adult (about 10½ years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $100

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Carmel, IN)

About Pepper:

Pepper, formerly known as Mocha, was adopted from the Hamilton County Humane Society after spending 540 days there. Her current owner chose her specifically to give a long-waiting cat a chance. Pepper is described as very independent and very friendly with her person. At about 10½ years old, she would do best with someone who has time to spend with her and appreciates a mature cat who knows what she likes. Her owner is looking for a home where Pepper can truly be someone’s teammate and companion.

👉 Meet Pepper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Carmel, IN, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats, or share their stories so they can find the families they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.