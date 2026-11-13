Carmel’s early education scene is busy right now, and Primrose School of Carmel is hiring for several classroom roles. All of these are full-time, weekday-only jobs with training provided.

Employer: Primrose School of Carmel

Primrose School of Carmel Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with the youngest learners in a warm, structured classroom. No nights, no weekends, and no prior experience required—they provide training, a set curriculum, paid time off, free uniforms, and even free food & snacks.

Employer: Primrose School of Carmel

Location: Carmel, IN (780 West Carmel Drive)

(780 West Carmel Drive) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you love kids and want to start a teaching career. You’ll use ready-made lesson plans, get on-the-job training, paid time off, employee discounts, free uniforms, and free food & snacks, with no nights or weekends.

If you’ve been thinking about working with kids, this is a good time to throw your hat in the ring—apply online and see which classroom feels right for you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.