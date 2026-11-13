🛒 Carmel, IN Retail Jobs – Multiple Roles From $17.50+/hr

Carmel’s retail scene is busy right now, with restaurants, banks, and big-box stores all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc. Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This front-of-house role is all about fast, friendly service in a lively sports bar setting. Good fit if you enjoy the food & beverage world and want steady hours in a busy spot.

Employer: Giant Eagle, Inc.

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.25–$27.00/hour + potential bonus

Lead the entire produce department, from team scheduling to inventory and sales goals. Great for someone with 3–5 years of experience who wants leadership responsibility and a clear path to grow.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.50–$22.50/hour

Key-holder role where you open/close the store, handle cash, and coach team members. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of retail leadership/key holder experience and want a step up from regular associate.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Location: Carmel, IN (branch/office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend customer service with sales as a “financial concierge” for walk-in customers. You’ll handle transactions, talk through goals, and match people with the right banking products; 1+ year of customer service or a degree required.

Employer: Total Wine & More

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Part-time, Seasonal (up to ~6 months)

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced front-end role with a focus on quick, friendly checkout and product knowledge in wine, beer, and spirits. Good option if you’re 21+, want flexible hours, and like the idea of store discounts and short-term work with a chance to apply for a regular role later.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are open to training the right person. Don’t wait too long; the best roles tend to go first.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.