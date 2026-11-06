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📋 Carmel Admin & Front Office Jobs With Multiple Openings
Carmel’s office scene is busy right now—schools, clinics, and local practices are all hiring support staff. If you’re organized, friendly, and like helping people, these roles are worth a look.
Administrative Assistant – Human Resources
- Employer: CARMEL CLAY SCHOOL CORPORATION
- Location: Carmel, IN (Educational Services Center)
- Pay: $20.96–$24.60/hour (based on related experience)
- Type: Full-time, 12-month, 7.5 hours/day
- Benefits: Full medical, dental, vision, paid days off, attendance bonus
Support the HR team for Carmel Clay Schools with day-to-day admin work in a stable, year-round role. Good fit if you like detailed office work, school schedules, and strong benefits.
Front Office Associate / Medical Receptionist / Patient Services Rep
- Employer: Forté Sports Medicine & Orthopedics
- Location: Carmel, IN
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- Benefits: Tuition reimbursement, 401(k) with employer contribution, generous PTO, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, HSA, life & disability coverage, EAP, growth opportunities
Be the first face patients see at a busy sports medicine clinic—check in/out, collect payments, and keep things moving. Great if you enjoy a fast-paced medical setting and want strong benefits plus room to grow.
Dental Front Office Administrator
- Employer: Weddell Pediatric Dental Specialists, LLC
- Location: Carmel, IN 46033
- Pay: From $18.00/hour
- Type: Part-time, in-person
- Benefits: 401(k) matching
Help run the front desk at a pediatric dental office—greet families, schedule visits, verify insurance, and handle payments. Ideal if you like working with kids and want a part-time role with steady office hours.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers list related roles on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.