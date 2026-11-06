📋 Carmel Admin & Front Office Jobs With Multiple Openings

Carmel’s office scene is busy right now—schools, clinics, and local practices are all hiring support staff. If you’re organized, friendly, and like helping people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CARMEL CLAY SCHOOL CORPORATION

CARMEL CLAY SCHOOL CORPORATION Location: Carmel, IN ( Educational Services Center )

Carmel, IN ( ) Pay: $20.96–$24.60/hour (based on related experience)

(based on related experience) Type: Full-time, 12-month , 7.5 hours/day

Full-time, , Benefits: Full medical, dental, vision, paid days off, attendance bonus

Support the HR team for Carmel Clay Schools with day-to-day admin work in a stable, year-round role. Good fit if you like detailed office work, school schedules, and strong benefits.

Employer: Forté Sports Medicine & Orthopedics

Location: Carmel, IN

Carmel, IN Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Benefits: Tuition reimbursement, 401(k) with employer contribution, generous PTO, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, HSA, life & disability coverage, EAP, growth opportunities

Be the first face patients see at a busy sports medicine clinic—check in/out, collect payments, and keep things moving. Great if you enjoy a fast-paced medical setting and want strong benefits plus room to grow.

Employer: Weddell Pediatric Dental Specialists, LLC

Location: Carmel, IN 46033

Carmel, IN 46033 Pay: From $18.00/hour

Type: Part-time , in-person

, in-person Benefits: 401(k) matching

Help run the front desk at a pediatric dental office—greet families, schedule visits, verify insurance, and handle payments. Ideal if you like working with kids and want a part-time role with steady office hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers list related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.