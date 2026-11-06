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🏥 Carmel, IN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $70K+ Roles
Carmel’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options from bedside care to remote scheduling and high‑pay travel tech gigs. Here are several solid roles hiring around town.
Licensed Behavioral Therapist
Employer: Optum (Life Solutions)
Location: Carmel, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $69,100 – $103,800/year total cash
Treat a wide range of mental health conditions with strong organizational support so you can focus on patient care. Includes competitive pay, quarterly bonuses, flexible work models, PTO, health insurance, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.
Medical Coder Specialist (Medical Device Coder)
Employer: FDB (First Databank, Inc.)
Location: Carmel, IN – hybrid (3 days on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $47,000 – $57,000/year
Research devices and assign HCPCS codes using FDA and CMS data while working closely with AI tools. Great fit if you have 2–3 years’ coding experience, AAPC/AHIMA certification, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO).
Certified Surgical Technologist – Beltway Surgery Center Springmill Eye
Employer: SCA Health (part of Optum)
Location: Carmel, IN
Type: Full-time
Pay: $24.00 – $35.00/hour
Scrub in on eye and other procedures, handle instruments, and help turn over OR rooms in an ambulatory surgery setting. Offers a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and strong team culture.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,502/week
Employer: Voca Healthcare
Location: Carmel, IN
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
Pay: $2,502/week
Day‑shift travel Rad Tech role (Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.) with call and possible holidays; O‑arm and C‑arm experience, ARRT, AHA BLS, and IN license required. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and guaranteed hours.
Nurse Practitioner (PRN) – In‑Home Health Assessments
Employer: Matrix Medical Network
Location: Carmel, IN (home visits/SNF)
Type: PRN / Part-time, flexible schedule
Pay: $90 – $115 per completed assessment (about $1,800 – $11,500/month based on volume)
Perform 60‑minute in‑home or facility assessments for adult/geriatric members with full scheduling flexibility (days, evenings, weekends). Includes mileage reimbursement, 401(k), referral bonuses, CE access, and potential to move into full‑time.
Travel Radiologic / Radiology Technologist & Technician Roles – Multiple Agencies
There are several high‑pay travel X‑ray/Rad Tech contracts in Carmel with similar requirements (ARRT or state license, BLS, 1–2+ years’ experience, 13‑week, 40 hrs/week, day shift). Here are the options so you can compare pay and perks:
Travel Radiologic Technologist – $2,360/week – Arrow Healthcare Staffing
Type: Travel, full-time, 13 weeks, days
Pay: $2,360/week
General Rad Tech role with weekly pay, day‑one benefits, 401(k), CE, and license reimbursement.
Travel Radiology Technician – $2,348/week – TRS Healthcare
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, days
Pay: $2,348/week
General X‑ray tech contract with a long‑established, RN‑founded agency and nationwide support.
Travel Radiologic Technologist – $2,490/week – Cure Healthcare Staffing
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 5x8 days
Pay: $2,490/week
General Rad Tech role; requires IN license, AHA BLS & ACLS, 2 years’ recent experience, and 50‑mile distance from facility. Includes medical benefits and Joint Commission–accredited agency support.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,146/week – Fusion Medical Staffing
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, days
Pay: $2,146/week
Day‑shift Rad Tech with strong traveler perks: day‑one medical, PTO accrual, 401(k) match, CEU and license reimbursement.
Travel Radiologic Technologist – $2,490/week – Synergy Medical Staffing
Type: Travel, full-time, 13 weeks, 5x8 days
Pay: $2,490/week
X‑ray days contract with 401(k) match up to 5% from day one, full medical/dental/vision, CE, and loyalty bonuses.
Travel Radiologic Technologist – $2,467/week – Stability Healthcare
Type: Travel, full-time, 13 weeks, days
Pay: $2,467/week + $600 travel bonus
Requires 2 years’ experience; offers day‑one UnitedHealthcare, PTO accrual from day one, and guaranteed stipend if called off.
Travel Radiologic Technologist – $2,550/week – Voca Healthcare
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 5x8 days
Pay: $2,550/week
High‑pay Rad Tech contract with weekly pay, retention bonus, day‑one benefits (medical, dental, vision), 401(k), and referral bonuses.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,430/week – Cross Country Allied
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, days
Pay: $2,430/week
OR‑focused X‑ray role needing O‑arm and C‑arm experience, weekday days with call and possible holidays, plus housing allowance and CE credits.
Travel Radiologic Technologist – $2,790/week – GrapeTree Medical Staffing Allied
Type: Travel, full-time, 12 weeks, days
Pay: $2,790/week
One of the higher‑pay options; needs 1–2 years’ experience, BLS (AHA preferred), ARRT (R), and active state registry.
Travel Radiologic Technologist – $2,678/week – Access Healthcare LLC
Type: Travel, full-time, 12 weeks, days
Pay: $2,678/week
General Rad Tech contract with a nurse‑founded agency focused on high pay and strong support.
Referral & Scheduling Associate (Remote/Hybrid)
Employer: Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics
Location: Carmel/Greenwood, IN (remote/hybrid, local only)
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
Coordinate incoming referrals, triage patient needs, and schedule ortho visits across multiple clinics using NextGen EMR. Great for detail‑oriented candidates with 3+ years in healthcare and strong phone, scheduling, and insurance knowledge.
Registered Nurse – ICU Weekend Option
Employer: Ascension St. Vincent
Location: Carmel, IN
Type: Full-time, weekend nights (Fri–Sun)
Provide ICU care as the primary RN on weekend night shifts (listed as 7 p.m.–7 a.m. despite a 7 a.m.–7 p.m. typo). Includes comprehensive health coverage, employer‑matched 403(b), PTO, tuition support, EAP, and strong career‑growth resources.
Speech Language Pathologist – Neuro Rehab
Employer: Franciscan Health Carmel
Location: Carmel, IN
Type: Full-time, days
Bonus: Sign‑on bonus available (ask recruiter)
Provide 1:1 neuro rehab speech therapy with opportunities to float to other Franciscan therapy sites. Requires a Master’s in Speech Pathology, ASHA certification, state license, and CPR, with mentorship and full benefits.
Certified Medical Assistant – Pediatrics
Employer: Meridian Pediatrics
Location: Carmel, IN
Type: Part-time, 25–32 hrs/week, in person
Pay: $18.00 – $23.00/hour
Support a busy pediatric clinic with rooming, vitals, vaccines, phone triage, and lab specimen handling. Requires CMA credential, current BLS, and prior medical office experience; includes 401(k) and PTO.
Dental Lab Clinical Support Specialist – Dental Lab Technician
Employer: Royal Dental Labs, Inc.
Location: Carmel, IN (in person)
Type: Full-time, ~40 hrs/week
Pay: $26.00 – $30.00/hour
Blend clinical support for dentists with lab QA, implant component ordering, and minor lab repairs. Ideal if you have dental lab or chairside experience and want steady hours plus dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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