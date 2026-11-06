🏥 Carmel, IN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $70K+ Roles

Carmel’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options from bedside care to remote scheduling and high‑pay travel tech gigs. Here are several solid roles hiring around town.

Employer: Optum (Life Solutions)

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $69,100 – $103,800/year total cash

Treat a wide range of mental health conditions with strong organizational support so you can focus on patient care. Includes competitive pay, quarterly bonuses, flexible work models, PTO, health insurance, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: FDB (First Databank, Inc.)

Location: Carmel, IN – hybrid (3 days on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $47,000 – $57,000/year

Research devices and assign HCPCS codes using FDA and CMS data while working closely with AI tools. Great fit if you have 2–3 years’ coding experience, AAPC/AHIMA certification, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO).

Employer: SCA Health (part of Optum)

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00 – $35.00/hour

Scrub in on eye and other procedures, handle instruments, and help turn over OR rooms in an ambulatory surgery setting. Offers a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and strong team culture.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Pay: $2,502/week

Day‑shift travel Rad Tech role (Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.) with call and possible holidays; O‑arm and C‑arm experience, ARRT, AHA BLS, and IN license required. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and guaranteed hours.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Location: Carmel, IN (home visits/SNF)

Type: PRN / Part-time, flexible schedule

Pay: $90 – $115 per completed assessment (about $1,800 – $11,500/month based on volume)

Perform 60‑minute in‑home or facility assessments for adult/geriatric members with full scheduling flexibility (days, evenings, weekends). Includes mileage reimbursement, 401(k), referral bonuses, CE access, and potential to move into full‑time.

There are several high‑pay travel X‑ray/Rad Tech contracts in Carmel with similar requirements (ARRT or state license, BLS, 1–2+ years’ experience, 13‑week, 40 hrs/week, day shift). Here are the options so you can compare pay and perks:

Employer: Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics

Location: Carmel/Greenwood, IN (remote/hybrid, local only)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Coordinate incoming referrals, triage patient needs, and schedule ortho visits across multiple clinics using NextGen EMR. Great for detail‑oriented candidates with 3+ years in healthcare and strong phone, scheduling, and insurance knowledge.

Employer: Ascension St. Vincent

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time, weekend nights (Fri–Sun)

Provide ICU care as the primary RN on weekend night shifts (listed as 7 p.m.–7 a.m. despite a 7 a.m.–7 p.m. typo). Includes comprehensive health coverage, employer‑matched 403(b), PTO, tuition support, EAP, and strong career‑growth resources.

Employer: Franciscan Health Carmel

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time, days

Bonus: Sign‑on bonus available (ask recruiter)

Provide 1:1 neuro rehab speech therapy with opportunities to float to other Franciscan therapy sites. Requires a Master’s in Speech Pathology, ASHA certification, state license, and CPR, with mentorship and full benefits.

Employer: Meridian Pediatrics

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Part-time, 25–32 hrs/week, in person

Pay: $18.00 – $23.00/hour

Support a busy pediatric clinic with rooming, vitals, vaccines, phone triage, and lab specimen handling. Requires CMA credential, current BLS, and prior medical office experience; includes 401(k) and PTO.

Employer: Royal Dental Labs, Inc.

Location: Carmel, IN (in person)

Type: Full-time, ~40 hrs/week

Pay: $26.00 – $30.00/hour

Blend clinical support for dentists with lab QA, implant component ordering, and minor lab repairs. Ideal if you have dental lab or chairside experience and want steady hours plus dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.