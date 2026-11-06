🎨 Carmel Arts & Media Jobs with Multiple $70K–$130K Openings

Carmel’s creative scene is getting a boost from healthcare advertising right now. If you’re a designer or writer who likes mixing science with storytelling, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Real Chemistry (21GRAMS)

Real Chemistry (21GRAMS) Location: Carmel, IN (hybrid or remote within the US, per team needs)

(hybrid or remote within the US, per team needs) Salary: $110,000–$130,000

Type: Full-time

Lead visual direction for healthcare and pharma brands across websites, videos, banners, landing pages, and emails. Great fit if you have 5+ years of healthcare/pharma art direction, are fluent in Adobe Creative Suite, and want to mentor junior creatives while owning day-to-day design for HCP campaigns.

Employer: Real Chemistry (21GRAMS)

Real Chemistry (21GRAMS) Location: Carmel, IN (hybrid or remote within the US, per team needs)

(hybrid or remote within the US, per team needs) Salary: $110,000–$130,000

Type: Full-time

Own the voice and messaging for healthcare brands, turning complex science into clear, memorable copy for web, video, email, and digital campaigns. Best for writers with 7+ years of healthcare/pharma experience and a strong portfolio in high-science categories who enjoy leading projects and presenting work to clients.

Employer: Real Chemistry (21GRAMS)

Real Chemistry (21GRAMS) Location: Carmel, IN (hybrid or remote within the US, per team needs)

(hybrid or remote within the US, per team needs) Salary: $70,000–$80,000

Type: Full-time

Partner with a copywriter to concept and execute campaigns from rough sketches to final files. Ideal if you have 1–2 years in advertising or a related field, a strong creative portfolio, and an interest in science and medicine while building your book in healthcare.

Employer: Real Chemistry (21GRAMS)

Real Chemistry (21GRAMS) Location: Carmel, IN (hybrid or remote within the US, per team needs)

(hybrid or remote within the US, per team needs) Salary: $95,000–$110,000

Type: Full-time

Concept and write campaign ideas and copy across multiple channels, from first draft to final, working closely with art, account, and production teams. Great for writers with 3+ years of healthcare advertising experience who like fast-paced, idea-driven work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles or future openings at the same agency.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.