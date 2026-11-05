🔧 Carmel, IN Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Carmel’s building and facilities scene is busy right now, from schools to retail to commercial real estate. If you like keeping spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CARMEL CLAY SCHOOL CORPORATION

CARMEL CLAY SCHOOL CORPORATION Location: Carmel, IN (College Wood Elementary)

(College Wood Elementary) Salary: $16.86 – $19.72/hour (based on education and experience)

(based on education and experience) Type: Full-time, 12-month, 8 hours/day (2:00 PM – 10:30 PM)

(2:00 PM – 10:30 PM) Why it’s appealing: Stable school job with full benefits (medical, dental, vision) and a steady second-shift schedule. You’ll help keep classrooms and common areas clean and safe for students and staff.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 2001 E 151st St, Carmel, IN 46033

Salary: $15 – $28/hour + possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible and Type: Full-time (Mid-shift, Closing)

(Mid-shift, Closing) Why it’s appealing: Big-box retail role where you keep the store, parking lot, and restrooms clean and safe. Comes with health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for everything from high school to bachelor’s degrees.

Employer: HGI Recruiters (for a commercial real estate owner)

(for a commercial real estate owner) Location: Carmel, IN (four office/retail buildings, ~250,000 SF)

(four office/retail buildings, ~250,000 SF) Salary: $100,000 – $110,000/year + 10% 401(k) match, pension, full healthcare, PTO

+ Type: Full-time, on-site

Why it’s appealing: Senior role leading building operations, maintenance, and vendors across multiple properties. Great fit if you have 7–10+ years in commercial building engineering and want to own HVAC, electrical, life-safety systems, and capital projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.