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Carmel
🔧 Carmel, IN Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
7 days ago
Carmel’s building and facilities scene is busy right now, from schools to retail to commercial real estate. If you like keeping spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly, these roles are worth a look.
Custodian – 2nd Shift (College Wood Elementary)
- Employer: CARMEL CLAY SCHOOL CORPORATION
- Location: Carmel, IN (College Wood Elementary)
- Salary: $16.86 – $19.72/hour (based on education and experience)
- Type: Full-time, 12-month, 8 hours/day (2:00 PM – 10:30 PM)
- Why it’s appealing: Stable school job with full benefits (medical, dental, vision) and a steady second-shift schedule. You’ll help keep classrooms and common areas clean and safe for students and staff.
Janitorial Associate – Walmart Supercenter #1601
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 2001 E 151st St, Carmel, IN 46033
- Salary: $15 – $28/hour + possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives
- Type: Full-time (Mid-shift, Closing)
- Why it’s appealing: Big-box retail role where you keep the store, parking lot, and restrooms clean and safe. Comes with health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for everything from high school to bachelor’s degrees.
Chief Engineer – Commercial Buildings
- Employer: HGI Recruiters (for a commercial real estate owner)
- Location: Carmel, IN (four office/retail buildings, ~250,000 SF)
- Salary: $100,000 – $110,000/year + 10% 401(k) match, pension, full healthcare, PTO
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Why it’s appealing: Senior role leading building operations, maintenance, and vendors across multiple properties. Great fit if you have 7–10+ years in commercial building engineering and want to own HVAC, electrical, life-safety systems, and capital projects.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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