💰 Carmel, IN Finance Jobs with Multiple Openings at $50–110K+

Carmel’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options from hands-on tax work to senior analytics and leadership. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35.00 – $50.00 per hour

Use your tax skills in a flexible schedule role where you help clients one-on-one in a fast-paced setting. This job offers bonus pay, training and continuing education, free PTIN registration, and even your own tax return filed for free, plus clear paths to advance.

Employer: Shepherd Insurance

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the accounting and financial reporting function at one of the largest independent insurance agencies in the country. This role is ideal if you have 8+ years in accounting/finance, enjoy managing a team, and want a say in financial strategy and process improvements at a growing, family-owned firm.

Employer: OPENLANE

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $110,000 per year (USD)

Help shape transportation pricing strategy for a tech-driven, data-focused auto marketplace. If you have 3–5+ years in pricing or revenue management, strong SQL and BI tool skills, and like building models that directly impact revenue and margins, this role offers competitive pay, strong benefits, and growth in a global company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles. Don’t wait too long; good finance jobs in Carmel tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.