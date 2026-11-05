undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Carmel
🚚 Carmel, IN Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings from $20/hr to $220K
2 days ago
Carmel’s logistics and operations scene is busy right now, from hands-on inventory work to high-level procurement leadership. Here are several solid roles, whether you’re just starting out or already leading big teams.
Operations Technician
- Employer: MedVet
- Location: Carmel, IN (veterinary specialty & emergency hospital)
- Type: Full-time | Mon–Fri 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Pay: $20.00 – $30.00/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: You’ll run the hospital’s inventory so the medical team always has the drugs, supplies, and equipment they need. Includes ordering, receiving, stocking, cycle counts, and controlled substance tracking, plus benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and pet discounts.
Supply Chain Intern – Summer 2027
- Employer: Republic Airways
- Location: Carmel, IN Headquarters
- Type: Full-time internship (up to 40 hrs/week)
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Good fit if you’re working on a bachelor’s in Supply Chain, Business Analytics, Finance, Accounting, or Economics with a 3.0+ GPA. You’ll use Excel to analyze data, build reports and presentations, and share findings with management while working onsite with the airline’s team.
Director, Procurement & Finance Support
- Employer: Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO)
- Location: Carmel, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $196,000 – $221,000/year + annual bonus eligible
- Why it’s worth a look: Senior role leading procurement strategy, vendor and contractor management, and finance support for the organization that runs the power grid for 45 million people. You’ll drive sourcing, contracts, third‑party risk, automation/AI in finance systems, and mentor a high-performing team, with a comprehensive benefits package from day one.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Carmel’s supply chain and logistics jobs tend to open in waves.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.