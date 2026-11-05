🚚 Carmel, IN Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings from $20/hr to $220K

Carmel’s logistics and operations scene is busy right now, from hands-on inventory work to high-level procurement leadership. Here are several solid roles, whether you’re just starting out or already leading big teams.

Employer: MedVet

MedVet Location: Carmel, IN (veterinary specialty & emergency hospital)

(veterinary specialty & emergency hospital) Type: Full-time | Mon–Fri 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

| Mon–Fri Pay: $20.00 – $30.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: You’ll run the hospital’s inventory so the medical team always has the drugs, supplies, and equipment they need. Includes ordering, receiving, stocking, cycle counts, and controlled substance tracking, plus benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and pet discounts.

Employer: Republic Airways

Republic Airways Location: Carmel, IN Headquarters

Type: Full-time internship (up to 40 hrs/week)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Good fit if you’re working on a bachelor’s in Supply Chain, Business Analytics, Finance, Accounting, or Economics with a 3.0+ GPA. You’ll use Excel to analyze data, build reports and presentations, and share findings with management while working onsite with the airline’s team.

Employer: Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO)

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $196,000 – $221,000/year + annual bonus eligible

Why it’s worth a look: Senior role leading procurement strategy, vendor and contractor management, and finance support for the organization that runs the power grid for 45 million people. You’ll drive sourcing, contracts, third‑party risk, automation/AI in finance systems, and mentor a high-performing team, with a comprehensive benefits package from day one.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Carmel’s supply chain and logistics jobs tend to open in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.