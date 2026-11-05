💻 Carmel, IN Tech Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Openings

Carmel’s tech scene is busy right now—lots of AI, data, and software roles with strong pay and solid benefits. If you’re in IT and anywhere near the north side, this is a good moment to throw your hat in the ring.

Employer: OPENLANE

OPENLANE Location: Carmel, IN (Remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $125,000/year

Build Swift/SwiftUI features for OPENLANE’s large digital marketplace apps while using AI tools daily for coding, testing, and debugging. Great fit if you have 3+ years iOS, have shipped an App Store app, and already treat AI copilots as part of your normal workflow.

Employer: FDB (First Databank, Inc.)

Location: Carmel, IN (Hybrid – 3 days on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $100,000/year

Work on the Prizm Medical Device Database, helping design, develop, and maintain a key healthcare data product. Hybrid schedule with a clear salary range and a focus on quality management and long-term product stability.

Employer: Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO)

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $184,000 – $209,000/year + bonus eligible

Lead a cross-functional Grid Frontier Studio team tackling big, strategic AI and tech challenges for the power grid that serves 45 million people. Ideal if you have 10+ years in software/data/AI, strong leadership experience, and want to drive enterprise-scale AI initiatives.

Employer: Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO)

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $173,000 – $198,000/year + bonus eligible

Own the technical vision for MISO’s AI governance platform, building guardrails, registries, monitoring, and evaluation tools for AI systems across the company. Best for someone with 8+ years in software/data/ML engineering and hands-on experience with production ML/AI and observability.

Employer: City of Carmel

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help city departments turn data into better decisions by building Power BI dashboards, data pipelines, and analytics solutions across multiple systems. Good match if you have 3–5 years in data/BI, strong SQL, and want your work to directly impact local services and quality of life.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on tech stack, team, and flexibility.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.