🏥 Carmel, IN Healthcare Hiring Now: Multiple Clinical & Support Roles

Carmel’s healthcare scene is busy right now—clinics, surgery centers, and specialty practices are all adding staff. If you’re in nursing, medical assisting, or support roles, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network Location: Carmel, IN (in‑home visits)

Type: PRN / per‑assessment

PRN / per‑assessment Pay: $90–$115 per assessment, about $1,800–$11,500/month depending on visit volume and state

depending on visit volume and state Why it’s interesting: Very flexible scheduling (you pick your days and hours, 7 days a week, 8am–7pm window) and you work one‑hour visits focused on adult/geriatric assessments in patients’ homes or facilities. Includes mileage reimbursement, 401(k), education support, and a path to full‑time NP roles with sign‑on bonus.

Employer: FDB (First Databank, Inc.)

Location: Carmel, IN (hybrid)

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Hybrid role on the Quality team, researching medical device data and assigning HCPCS codes. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k)) and is a nice fit if you like detail‑oriented, coding‑focused work instead of bedside care.

Employer: SCA Health (part of Optum)

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Pay: $28.94–$51.63 per hour

Why it’s interesting: OR RN role in an ambulatory surgery center, focusing on perioperative care as part of a multidisciplinary team. Offers a comprehensive benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, life and disability) and strong emphasis on clinical quality and teamwork.

Employer: LaserAway

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Pay: $40/hr base + $5/hr weekend differential

Why it’s interesting: No overnights, 32–40 hours/week in a high‑volume aesthetic dermatology clinic doing lasers, injectables, and skin rejuvenation. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, free Figs scrubs, and treatment discounts, plus clear growth paths into lead and trainer roles.

Employer: Ascension Medical Group Clinic – MDVIP Carmel

Location: Carmel, IN (mainly 13400 N Meridian St #304; may float to Carmel, Zionsville, Harcourt Rd MDVIP clinics)

(mainly 13400 N Meridian St #304; may float to Carmel, Zionsville, Harcourt Rd MDVIP clinics) Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:30am–4:00pm

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Day‑shift clinic role doing vitals, rooming, basic procedures, and some clerical work in a concierge‑style MDVIP practice. Strong benefits: medical, dental, vision, 403(b) with match, PTO, holidays, tuition support, EAP, and family benefits.

Employer: Ascension – St. Vincent Medical Group

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Part‑time | Days

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Great entry point into healthcare: you document ENT visits in real time, handle orders and procedure notes, and learn clinical language up close. Comes with Ascension’s benefits access (health coverage options, 403(b) with match, PTO, tuition support, EAP).

Employer: Ascension – St. Vincent Medical Group

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full‑time | Days

Full‑time | Days Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Clinic‑based MA role in endocrinology, with a mix of rooming, vitals, A1C checks, and admin work like prior auths. Offers health, dental, vision, 403(b) with match, PTO, holidays, tuition support, and family benefits, plus preference for candidates with strong attendance and admin skills.

Employer: Be Well Family Care / Becoming You Wellness Spa

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Pay: From $18.00 per hour

Why it’s interesting: Four‑day work week in a functional medicine family practice with a spa vibe. You’ll room patients, handle detailed histories, vitals, in‑house tests, vaccines, and lots of phone/portal communication. Offers 401(k) and employee discounts, and they’ll consider MA, LPN, or college grads with experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.