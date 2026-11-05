👔 Carmel, IN Management Roles with Multiple Openings up to $209K

Carmel’s leadership job market is busy right now, with options from campus life to cutting‑edge AI. Here are a few standout management roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Hertz

Hertz Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $51,000/year

Run a local Hertz branch and lead the team that keeps rentals moving smoothly. This role owns branch performance, customer satisfaction, staff coaching, and local partnerships (think Lyft/Uber vendors) while growing revenue and keeping operations on track.

Employer: MISO

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Not listed (senior leadership role)

Not listed (senior leadership role) Salary: $184,000 – $209,000/year + bonus eligible

Lead a high‑impact AI team tackling complex grid and energy challenges for 45 million customers across the Midwest. You’ll partner with executives, guide cross‑functional AI/ML initiatives from idea to scale, and build modern DevOps/MLOps practices in a fast‑evolving power industry.

Employer: South College – Indianapolis Campus (Carmel area)

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the admissions team for a fast‑growing college with 11 campuses and 20,000 students. This role manages undergrad admissions, hires and trains officers, oversees reports and budgets, and comes with benefits like front‑loaded PTO, tuition assistance, medical/dental/vision, and 401(k) with employer contribution.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and next steps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.