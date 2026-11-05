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🎓 Carmel, IN Education Jobs With Multiple Local Openings
Carmel has a steady mix of school and fitness education roles right now. If you like helping people learn—whether in a classroom or a gym—these are worth a look.
Instructional Assistant – Life Skills
- Employer: Carmel Clay Schools
- Location: Carmel, IN (Carmel Middle School)
- Type: Full-time, Student Support / Special Education
- Pay: $16.86–$19.72 per hour (based on education and related experience)
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:15am–3:30pm
- Benefits: Eligible for medical insurance only (no dental or vision)
Support students in a Life Skills classroom and work closely with teachers and staff in a school-day schedule—no nights or weekends. Contact Brooke Cole (Assistant Principal) at bcole2@ccs.k12.in.us or Elizabeth Bitterling (Department Chair) at ebitterl@ccs.k12.in.us for more details.
Group Fitness Instructor (F45 Coach)
- Employer: Jalo Fit (F45 Training)
- Location: Carmel, IN
- Type: Part-time (listing also mentions full-time/contract options)
- Pay: $25.00–$30.00 per hour (another section lists $20–$30/hr)
- Schedule: Day and night shifts, weekdays and weekends, typical window 5am–8pm
- Benefits: Flexible schedule; may include employee discount, paid time off, and bonus pay
Coach high-energy group workouts for up to 36 people and help members hit their fitness goals. Great fit if you have a personal training certification, CPR/AED, and enjoy a fast-paced, team-focused studio.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Carmel’s education and training scene changes fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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