🎓 Carmel, IN Education Jobs With Multiple Local Openings

Carmel has a steady mix of school and fitness education roles right now. If you like helping people learn—whether in a classroom or a gym—these are worth a look.

Employer: Carmel Clay Schools

Carmel Clay Schools Location: Carmel, IN (Carmel Middle School)

Type: Full-time, Student Support / Special Education

Pay: $16.86–$19.72 per hour (based on education and related experience)

(based on education and related experience) Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:15am–3:30pm

Benefits: Eligible for medical insurance only (no dental or vision)

Support students in a Life Skills classroom and work closely with teachers and staff in a school-day schedule—no nights or weekends. Contact Brooke Cole (Assistant Principal) at bcole2@ccs.k12.in.us or Elizabeth Bitterling (Department Chair) at ebitterl@ccs.k12.in.us for more details.

Employer: Jalo Fit (F45 Training)

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Part-time (listing also mentions full-time/contract options)

(listing also mentions full-time/contract options) Pay: $25.00–$30.00 per hour (another section lists $20–$30/hr)

(another section lists $20–$30/hr) Schedule: Day and night shifts, weekdays and weekends , typical window 5am–8pm

Day and night shifts, , typical window Benefits: Flexible schedule; may include employee discount, paid time off, and bonus pay

Coach high-energy group workouts for up to 36 people and help members hit their fitness goals. Great fit if you have a personal training certification, CPR/AED, and enjoy a fast-paced, team-focused studio.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Carmel’s education and training scene changes fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.