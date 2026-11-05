🛒 Carmel, IN Retail Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings

Carmel’s retail scene is busy right now, with several big brands hiring full-time help. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sleep Number Corporation

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Most earn $47,000–$58,000/year (base $16/hour + uncapped commission and bonuses)

Help people improve their sleep while earning commission with an industry-leading brand. This role is great if you enjoy consultative sales, tech tools (like iPads/CRM), and want strong benefits plus career development.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting rate varies by experience and location (see posting for details)

Lead the front-end team at Lowe’s, handling closing shifts, cash controls, and coaching cashiers. Good fit if you have cashier experience and want a step up with some supervisory duties in a big-box retail setting.

Note: This same Head Cashier role also appears on Indeed via Lowe’s Home Improvement; it’s the same position, just a different posting.

Employer: Kohl’s

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $14.45/hour

Own the look and feel of the sales floor by setting displays, pricing, and signage while helping train other associates. Ideal if you like organizing, seasonal resets, and being the go-to person for your departments.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Carmel, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$19/hour

Run the photo department, from passport photos to online order pickups, while also helping at the registers. This is a nice mix of customer service, light tech, and keeping your area stocked and organized.

Employer: Circle K

Location: Carmel, IN (4927 E 146th St)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$21/hour (bonus eligible)

Support the Store Manager with customer service, cash handling, inventory, and supervising shifts at a busy convenience store. Great if you want flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights) and some leadership responsibility.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon—Carmel’s best roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.