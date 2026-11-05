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🍽️ Carmel IN Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Carmel’s food scene is busy and growing, with options from school cafeterias to ramen spots and senior living communities. Here are several solid openings if you like working with food and people.
Part Time Night Dishwasher
- Employer: Kizuki Ramen
- Location: Carmel, IN (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $14.00/hour
- Schedule: Thu 6–10 pm, Sun 4–10 pm (evenings & weekends)
Help keep a busy ramen kitchen running smoothly by washing dishes, keeping the dish area clean, and taking out trash. Students 16+ can apply, and perks include an employee discount, flexible schedule, paid time off, and referral program.
Cafeteria Worker – Clay Center Elementary
- Employer: CARMEL CLAY SCHOOL CORPORATION
- Location: Clay Center Elementary, Carmel, IN
- Type: School-year position (180 days)
- Pay: $16.86–$19.72/hour (depending on experience)
- Hours: 5.5 hours/day, 8:00 am – 1:30 pm
Daytime cafeteria role on a school schedule with weekends, holidays, and summers off. Full-time food service staff get paid sick/personal days, access to the CCS Wellness Center, and ESE child care discount.
Cook (Full and Part Time)
- Employer: Morrison Living at The Barrington of Carmel
- Location: 1335 South Guilford Road, Carmel, IN 46032
- Type: Full-time and Part-time
- Pay: $22.00–$24.00/hour
- Schedule: Days and hours vary; details shared in interview
- Requirement: At least 1 year of cooking experience
Cook for a senior living community with a focus on quality, consistent recipes, and food safety. Offers a fun team environment plus a robust benefits package (health, retirement, discounts, and more for eligible full-time and part-time staff).
If something here fits your life and schedule, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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