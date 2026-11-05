🍽️ Carmel IN Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Carmel’s food scene is busy and growing, with options from school cafeterias to ramen spots and senior living communities. Here are several solid openings if you like working with food and people.

Employer: Kizuki Ramen

Kizuki Ramen Location: Carmel, IN (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: From $14.00/hour

Schedule: Thu 6–10 pm, Sun 4–10 pm (evenings & weekends)

Help keep a busy ramen kitchen running smoothly by washing dishes, keeping the dish area clean, and taking out trash. Students 16+ can apply, and perks include an employee discount, flexible schedule, paid time off, and referral program.

Employer: CARMEL CLAY SCHOOL CORPORATION

Location: Clay Center Elementary, Carmel, IN

Type: School-year position (180 days)

School-year position (180 days) Pay: $16.86–$19.72/hour (depending on experience)

(depending on experience) Hours: 5.5 hours/day, 8:00 am – 1:30 pm

Daytime cafeteria role on a school schedule with weekends, holidays, and summers off. Full-time food service staff get paid sick/personal days, access to the CCS Wellness Center, and ESE child care discount.

Employer: Morrison Living at The Barrington of Carmel

at The Barrington of Carmel Location: 1335 South Guilford Road, Carmel, IN 46032

Type: Full-time and Part-time

Pay: $22.00–$24.00/hour

Schedule: Days and hours vary; details shared in interview

Days and hours vary; details shared in interview Requirement: At least 1 year of cooking experience

Cook for a senior living community with a focus on quality, consistent recipes, and food safety. Offers a fun team environment plus a robust benefits package (health, retirement, discounts, and more for eligible full-time and part-time staff).

If something here fits your life and schedule, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.