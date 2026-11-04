💻 Carmel, IN IT Openings with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Carmel’s tech scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from entry-level support to senior AI leadership. If you’re in IT or data, there’s real variety here in both pay and career path.

Employer: OPENLANE

OPENLANE Location: Carmel, IN (onsite HQ or remote)

(onsite HQ or remote) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $22.00/hour

Help customers and coworkers solve tech issues for a major digital auto marketplace. Great fit if you have 1+ year in help desk or customer support, know Windows, Google Workspace, and Microsoft Office, and like fast-paced, ticket-based work.

Employer: MISO

Location: Carmel, IN (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $190,000 – $215,000/year + bonus eligible

Lead end-to-end AI solution delivery for the regional power grid operator serving 45 million people. This is a senior role (about 15+ years experience) for someone strong in Python, SQL, Azure, AI/ML, and enterprise architecture who wants to build production AI agents and apps that directly impact energy operations.

Employer: MISO

Location: Carmel, IN (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $173,000 – $198,000/year + bonus eligible

Own the AI governance platform and guardrails as MISO scales generative and agentic AI. Ideal if you have 8+ years in software/data/ML engineering, experience with ML/LLM evaluation, observability, and MLOps/LLMOps, and want to balance innovation with risk and compliance.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application—you never know which one will move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.