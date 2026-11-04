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📅 Fall Indoor Pickleball Season in Carmel Now Open
2 days ago
📅 Indoor Pickleball Season at Lakeview Elementary
Indoor pickleball is back for the fall season, November 9 – December 22 at Lakeview Elementary School.
- Price: $110 for Carmel residents, $145 for non-residents
- Days offered: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday
- Your season pass lets you attend weekly sessions
- You must register for your preferred session each week
- Spots are limited and filled first-come, first-served
This is open to both new and experienced players who want to stay active and enjoy friendly games indoors.
To join, register online using the link provided by the Town of Carmel on this notice and check the flyer there for the maximum number of players allowed each day.
If you’re interested, sign up soon—sessions are expected to fill quickly.
More Info: Adult Indoor Pickleball • Carmel, NY
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