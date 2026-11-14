Carmel-By-The-Sea neighbors are giving away some handy free items right now. If you need furniture or a cozy chair, these local offers might be perfect for you.

Item: Chair for mama, squirrels, and rocks

Category: Baby & kids

Condition: Good condition (per poster)

Location: Hatton Fields, Carmel, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

A very comfortable chair being given away. Listed under baby & kids, but described as a cozy seat for “mama, squirrels, and rocks,” so it may be a fun, casual chair for relaxing or story time.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Large wooden entertainment center

Category: Furniture

Location: Rancho Tierra Grande, Carmel, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Dark wood unit with upper shelves, side cabinets, drawers, and lower glass-front cabinets. A good fit for a living room or den if you need storage and a place for your TV or media. Poster asks for pickup ASAP.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Sturdy wooden frame

Category: Furniture

Location: Carmel by the Sea, Carmel, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Solid wooden frame available at no cost. Described as sturdy and perfect for DIY projects, crafts, or repurposing into a custom piece.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Carmel-By-The-Sea tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.