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📅 Veterans Day Ceremony at Devendorf Park, Nov 11

7 days ago
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📅 Veterans Day Ceremony at Devendorf Park

Join neighbors to honor veterans at a Veterans Day Ceremony in Devendorf Park.

The event takes place on November 11, 2026, from 11:00am to 12:00pm.

Everyone is welcome to attend and pay their respects to those who have served.

More Info: Veterans Day Ceremony - City of Carmel

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