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Carmel-By-The-Sea
📅 Veterans Day Ceremony at Devendorf Park, Nov 11
7 days ago
📅 Veterans Day Ceremony at Devendorf Park
Join neighbors to honor veterans at a Veterans Day Ceremony in Devendorf Park.
The event takes place on November 11, 2026, from 11:00am to 12:00pm.
Everyone is welcome to attend and pay their respects to those who have served.
More Info: Veterans Day Ceremony - City of Carmel
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