🚌 Carlstadt, NJ Transportation Jobs with Multiple Driver Openings

Carlstadt has some solid driving roles right now, from local executive transport to regional delivery. If you’ve got a clean record and know your way around the tri-state, these are worth a look.

Employer: Russo Development / Russo Property Management

Russo Development / Russo Property Management Location: Carlstadt, NJ (based at corporate office)

(based at corporate office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Around $90,000/year

Drive the CEO/COO and their family, plus handle urgent package runs to company properties. This is a high-trust role for an experienced NJ–NYC driver (5+ years) who’s professional, discreet, and flexible with schedule changes.

Employer: UNFI

Location: Carlstadt, NJ (supports Hudson Valley, NY area)

(supports Hudson Valley, NY area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay rate/range not listed

Class A delivery role hauling palletized grocery products to corporate and independent stores. Weekly pay, full benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and a safety-first culture for drivers with a valid CDL A and solid DOT knowledge.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles pop up often in this area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.