👔 Several Management Openings in Carlstadt, NJ ($60K–$197K+)

Carlstadt has a nice mix of leadership roles right now, from defense tech to cannabis retail to print production. If you’ve got management experience, there’s real room to move up here.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies (ARDE, Inc.)

L3Harris Technologies (ARDE, Inc.) Location: Carlstadt, NJ

Type: Full-time (9/80 schedule – every other Friday off)

(9/80 schedule – every other Friday off) Salary: $106,500 – $197,500 (NJ range)

Lead mission‑critical programs for high‑performance pressure vessels used in space and defense. You’ll own cost, schedule, and performance, manage cross‑functional engineering teams, work directly with customers, and report to site leadership. Requires an engineering background (Mechanical/Aerospace or similar) plus 4–6+ years relevant experience; security clearance eligibility may be needed.

Employer: Herb Haus LLC

Location: Carlstadt, NJ (across from MetLife Stadium / Meadowlands / American Dream)

(across from MetLife Stadium / Meadowlands / American Dream) Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $75,000+ (commensurate with experience)

(commensurate with experience) Benefits: Vision, dental, early pay withdrawal, employee discounts

Run a high-traffic, vibe-forward cannabis shop with a drive‑thru at one of the most visible locations in North Jersey. You’ll lead a team of up to 9, handle inventory, scheduling, budgets, and compliance, and shape the store’s culture and community presence. Retail management experience is required, plus strong people skills and comfort with numbers and regulations.

Employer: BluEdge

Location: Carlstadt, NJ

Type: (Not listed; appears to be full-time office-based)

(Not listed; appears to be full-time office-based) Salary: Not listed

Manage large format color graphics projects from concept through delivery in a fast‑paced print environment. You’ll coordinate schedules with production and vendors, help with pricing and estimates, and keep jobs on time, on budget, and up to spec. Needs 3+ years in large format print project management, knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite, and strong client communication skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives you ideas on how to tailor your resume or what skills to build next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.