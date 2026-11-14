Carlsbad’s hospitality scene is busy right now, from hotels to pizza spots to our historic downtown theatre. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchisee)

Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchisee) Location: 1201 S Canal, Carlsbad, NM 88220

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run daily restaurant operations, support the manager, and lead the crew so guests get fast, friendly service and hot pizza in a clean space. This role is great if you’re 18+, dependable, and want perks like tuition help, daily pay access, wellness programs, and discounts, based on eligibility.

Employer: Blue Horizon Hospitality LLC

Location: Carlsbad, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00 – $15.00 per hour

Overnight hotel role where you handle check-ins, check-outs, guest questions, and nightly financial audits. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like quiet night shifts, and want employee discounts, flexible schedule, and paid time off.

Employer: Carlsbad MainStreet

Location: Historic Cavern Theatre, downtown Carlsbad, NM

Type: Part-time (10–20 hours/week)

Pay: $17.00 per hour

Help keep movie nights and special events running smoothly at the Cavern Theatre. You’ll sell tickets and concessions, support volunteers, handle cash, and help keep the theatre clean and welcoming. Requires Saturday/evening availability, NM Food Handler’s card, and some volunteer management experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often train the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.