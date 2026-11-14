Carlsbad’s safety and energy sectors are busy right now, especially around oil and gas and the courts. Here are several solid public safety and safety-focused roles hiring in Carlsbad, NM.

Employer: Devon Energy

Devon Energy Location: Carlsbad, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports field teams to keep oil and gas operations safe. You’ll run risk assessments, help with incident investigations, and train staff on safety procedures.

Employer: RigUp

RigUp Location: Carlsbad, NM

Type: Full-time, M–F, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $75/hour

Work with construction and oil & gas sites to spot hazards, lead safety inspections, and support emergency planning. Strong fit if you know safety systems and like being out in the field.

Employer: 5th Judicial District Court

Location: Carlsbad, NM (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $20.61/hour , about 40 hrs/week

, about Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement plan, paid time off, FSA, EAP

Help keep the courtroom safe and running smoothly—support judges and jurors, manage juror records, and coordinate with law enforcement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.