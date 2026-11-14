Carlsbad’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand for travel therapists and nurses. If you’re open to short-term contracts and like the idea of exploring southeast New Mexico, these are worth a look.

Employer: Avani Healthcare Staffing

Avani Healthcare Staffing Location: Carlsbad, NM (must live 50+ miles away)

(must live away) Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, days

Setting: Inpatient & outpatient

Inpatient & outpatient Start date: 11/30/2026

Pay: $2,815 per week

Schedule: Mon–Thu 8a–6p, Fri 8a–12p, one hospital Saturday/month

Mon–Thu 8a–6p, Fri 8a–12p, one hospital Saturday/month Requirements: 2+ years’ PT experience, inpatient & outpatient background, BLS , NM PT license , fingerprints required

2+ years’ PT experience, inpatient & outpatient background, , , fingerprints required Perks: Group health insurance (medical, dental, vision). Auto offers only—no interview, so the process is fast if you’re qualified.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Thrive Staffing Location: Carlsbad, NM

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Setting: Outpatient (with inpatient experience preferred)

Outpatient (with inpatient experience preferred) Start date: ASAP

Pay: $2,866 per week (based on 10-hr shifts, 40 hrs/week)

(based on 10-hr shifts, 40 hrs/week) Schedule: Mon–Thu 8a–6p, Fri 8a–12p, one Saturday/month

Mon–Thu 8a–6p, Fri 8a–12p, one Saturday/month Requirements: 2+ years’ PT experience, inpatient & outpatient, NM PT license , BLS

2+ years’ PT experience, inpatient & outpatient, , Highlights: Hands-on outpatient work with diverse patients, plus a recruiter team focused on long-term career growth.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Carlsbad, NM

Type: Travel RN, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, days

Specialty: Med Surg / Swing Bed

Pay: $1,730 per week (estimated; may vary with hours and travel distance)

(estimated; may vary with hours and travel distance) Schedule: 12-hour day shifts

12-hour day shifts Benefits: Day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company contribution, paid private housing options (often pet-friendly), per diem and travel pay, license/cert reimbursement, wellness programs, and more. Great if you want strong support and full benefits from day one.

If one of these fits your skills, apply soon and double-check details with the recruiter so you know exactly what to expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.