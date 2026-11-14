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Carlsbad
🏥 Carlsbad NM Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Travel Roles
12 days ago
Carlsbad’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand for travel therapists and nurses. If you’re open to short-term contracts and like the idea of exploring southeast New Mexico, these are worth a look.
Travel Physical Therapist – Outpatient Clinic – $2,815/week
- Employer: Avani Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Carlsbad, NM (must live 50+ miles away)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, days
- Setting: Inpatient & outpatient
- Start date: 11/30/2026
- Pay: $2,815 per week
- Schedule: Mon–Thu 8a–6p, Fri 8a–12p, one hospital Saturday/month
- Requirements: 2+ years’ PT experience, inpatient & outpatient background, BLS, NM PT license, fingerprints required
- Perks: Group health insurance (medical, dental, vision). Auto offers only—no interview, so the process is fast if you’re qualified.
Travel Physical Therapist – Outpatient – $2,866/week
- Employer: Thrive Staffing
- Location: Carlsbad, NM
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Setting: Outpatient (with inpatient experience preferred)
- Start date: ASAP
- Pay: $2,866 per week (based on 10-hr shifts, 40 hrs/week)
- Schedule: Mon–Thu 8a–6p, Fri 8a–12p, one Saturday/month
- Requirements: 2+ years’ PT experience, inpatient & outpatient, NM PT license, BLS
- Highlights: Hands-on outpatient work with diverse patients, plus a recruiter team focused on long-term career growth.
Travel Swing Bed RN (Med Surg) – $1,730/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Carlsbad, NM
- Type: Travel RN, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, days
- Specialty: Med Surg / Swing Bed
- Pay: $1,730 per week (estimated; may vary with hours and travel distance)
- Schedule: 12-hour day shifts
- Benefits: Day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company contribution, paid private housing options (often pet-friendly), per diem and travel pay, license/cert reimbursement, wellness programs, and more. Great if you want strong support and full benefits from day one.
If one of these fits your skills, apply soon and double-check details with the recruiter so you know exactly what to expect.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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