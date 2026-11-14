Carlsbad’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially in energy and construction. If you’ve got management experience, there are a couple of strong options worth a look.

Employer: Turner & Townsend

Turner & Townsend Location: Carlsbad, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex MEP construction projects for a global professional services firm that partners with a major manufacturing client. This role is ideal if you have an engineering background (Mechanical/Electrical/MEP) and experience with owner’s representation on large builds like data centers, critical infrastructure, aviation, life sciences, or energy projects.

Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed via Turner & Townsend Pty Limited; it’s the same role, so details are combined here.

Employer: Permian Resources

Location: Carlsbad, NM (Eddy County)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee daily oil and gas production operations, including lease operators and contractors, with a strong focus on HSE, optimization, and regulatory compliance. This fits someone with 8+ years in oil and gas and at least 2 years as a Production Foreman who’s ready to lead field teams and work closely with engineers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.