Carlsbad’s logistics scene is busy right now, especially around energy and federal projects. If you like keeping parts, people, and projects moving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Office of Environmental Management – Carlsbad Field Office ( U.S. Department of Energy ) via CHEManager International

Office of Environmental Management – Carlsbad Field Office ( ) via Location: Carlsbad, NM

Type: Part-time (Federal)

Salary: Not listed

Manage nationwide TRU waste transportation to the WIPP site, oversee packaging and shipments, and serve as a technical expert for hazardous/radioactive materials logistics. Requires a degree in physical science/engineering/math and strong experience with hazmat transport regulations, risk analysis, and contractor oversight.

Employer: USA Compression

Location: Carlsbad, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep spare parts and tools flowing for natural gas compression sites by ordering, counting, shipping/receiving, and delivering inventory. Good fit if you have 2+ years in warehousing or materials management, can lift 50+ lbs, drive with a valid license, and are comfortable with Excel and inventory software.

Employer: PSS Cross Country Infrastructure Solutions

Location: Carlsbad, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Split your day between local deliveries and hands-on warehouse work like pulling orders, loading trucks, and running a forklift/pallet jack. You’ll need to lift up to 70 lbs, be 21+ with a clean driving record, and be ready for background and drug screening.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists similar roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.