⚡ Carlsbad, NM Utilities Jobs: Multiple Field & Water Roles

Carlsbad’s energy and water work is still booming, and hands-on roles are in demand. If you like working outdoors with big equipment and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: USA Compression

Location: Carlsbad, NM (100% field based, 14 days on / 14 days off)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on natural gas compression engines and equipment in the field, doing maintenance, repairs, and emergency callouts. Good fit if you have mechanical skills, like working independently outdoors, and want a steady rotation schedule with travel in the region.

Employer: Phillips 66

Location: Carlsbad, NM

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri with on-call)

Salary: $70,200 – $114,400 base

Application deadline: 11/17/2026

Midstream field role handling inspections, pipeline pigging, gas compression operations, and mechanical/electrical troubleshooting. Comes with strong benefits (bonus, 401k match, pension) and is ideal for someone with 5+ years oil & gas ops who wants a stable schedule and clear pay range.

Employer: Select Water Solutions

Location: Carlsbad, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (not specified)

Hands-on water treatment work: running pumps, laying poly line, doing basic lab tests, and helping with spill cleanups in all weather. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401k match, paid vacation/holidays, uniforms, and paid training, great if you have at least a year of water treatment or similar field experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.