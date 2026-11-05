📋 Several Admin & Clerical Openings Around Carlsbad, NM

Carlsbad has a nice mix of front-desk, hospital, and bank office roles right now. If you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: H&R Block (franchise office)

H&R Block (franchise office) Location: Carlsbad, NM

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role greeting tax clients, answering phones, and matching people with the right tax pro. Good fit if you’re friendly, can juggle calls and appointments, and are comfortable with basic computer work.

Employer: Carlsbad Medical Center

Location: Carlsbad, NM (Admitting department)

(Admitting department) Type: Full-time, day shift (rotating weekends/holidays)

(rotating weekends/holidays) Salary: Not listed

Hospital registration role checking in patients, verifying insurance, and scheduling procedures. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, 401(k) match, and career advancement opportunities.

Employer: Carlsbad Medical Center

Location: Carlsbad, NM (ER Registration)

(ER Registration) Type: Full-time, evening shift (rotating weekends/holidays)

(rotating weekends/holidays) Salary: Not listed

Similar to the day Registrar role but in the Emergency Room, so it’s more fast-paced. You’ll handle patient check-in, insurance details, and records while supporting the ER team.

Employer: CNB Bank

Location: Carlsbad, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office role supporting loan officers with commercial and consumer loans—setting up files, helping with closings, tracking documents, and updating the bank system. Good for someone detail-oriented with solid computer skills and an interest in banking.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.