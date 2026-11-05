🏭 Carlsbad, NM Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Carlsbad’s industrial side is busy right now, with solid options whether you like fast-paced warehouse work or hands-on oil and gas production.

Below are several strong manufacturing & production roles hiring in Carlsbad, NM.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Carlsbad, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00/hour

Load and unload packages, sort boxes, and keep things moving in a fast-paced warehouse. UPS highlights quick online apply (they say you could get an offer in about 10 minutes), excellent weekly pay, $0 healthcare premium after waiting period, 401(k) with pension, paid vacation/holidays, and growth opportunities. You’ll need to lift up to 70 lbs and be ready for a serious workout.

Employer: TIC – The Industrial Company (Kiewit)

Location: Carlsbad, NM (Power project site)

Type: Full-time

Level: Mid-level management

Lead quality on a major power/energy construction project, building and running the site-specific quality plan. This role is ideal if you have 10+ years in construction quality (solar, natural gas, oil/gas), know standards like ISO 9001 and ASME, and want to manage audits, inspections, and a quality team. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package including medical, dental, vision, retirement with match, and generous PTO.

Employer: Spartan Companies

Location: Carlsbad, NM

Type: Full-time (on-site)

Full-time (on-site) Pay: $38.00 – $40.00/hour

Hands-on oil and gas field role running and fixing production equipment like wells, tank batteries, compressors, and separators. Great fit if you’ve worked as a Lease Operator/Pumper in the Permian/Delaware Basin, can troubleshoot issues on your own, and like working your own route. Offers 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and a referral program.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.