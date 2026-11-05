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🏥 Carlsbad, NM Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Travel & Local Roles
Carlsbad’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both travelers and locals. If you’re in allied health, pharmacy, therapy, or medicine, there’s likely something here for you.
Travel Sleep Tech – $1,861/week
Employer: TalentBurst, Inc.
Location: Carlsbad, NM
Type: Travel / Internship, nights, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts
Pay: $1,861 per week
Assignment: 9–13 weeks, ASAP start
Highlights: Night shift sleep lab role (RPSGT, BLS, and NM license required, 2+ years’ experience). Auto offers only, so if you’re qualified, this can move fast with no interview.
Travel Sleep Tech – $1,481/week
Employer: Uniti Med
Location: Carlsbad, NM
Type: Travel / Internship, nights, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts
Pay: $1,481 per week
Assignment: 13 weeks, ASAP start
Highlights: Polysomnographer role with day‑1 medical, dental, vision, license reimbursement, hotel/rental car discounts, and a dedicated recruiter. Good fit if you want strong support and steady night shifts.
Locum Physician – Emergency Medicine
Employer: CompHealth
Location: Carlsbad, NM
Type: Locum / Contract
Schedule: 10–12+ shifts/month, 12‑hr day and night MD shifts, 24‑hr APP coverage
Setting: Inpatient ED, 30,000 annual volume, ~23 patients/shift
Requirements: Board certified, ACLS & ATLS required
Highlights: CompHealth handles housing, travel, credentialing, and malpractice, plus weekly pay. Good for EM docs wanting a busy ED with full agency support.
Contract General Dentist
Employer: Jet Dental
Location: Carlsbad, NM (detention center clinic)
Type: Contract / Temporary
Schedule: 8‑hr shifts
Pay: $1,200 – $1,500 per day
Highlights: Extraction and restorative clinic in a detention setting. Short‑term contract work with a nationwide mobile dental company; background check required.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,833/week
Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy
Location: Carlsbad, NM
Type: Travel, days, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts
Pay: $2,833 per week
Assignment: 13 weeks, ASAP start
Requirements: Active PT license, BLS; new grads welcome
Highlights: Full‑time PT role with day‑1 medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO after 1,560 hours, CEU and license reimbursement, and strong traveler support.
Travel CT Technologist – up to $2,223/week
Employer: Supplemental Health Care
Location: Carlsbad, NM (hospital)
Type: Travel / Full‑time, nights, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts
Pay: $2,018 – $2,223 per week
Assignment: 13 weeks, NOC shifts
Requirements: ARRT (R) required, ARRT (CT) preferred, BLS, 1–2 years’ experience
Highlights: Night CT role with full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEUs, referral bonuses) and strong recruiter support.
Pharmacy Technician – Carlsbad Family Health Center
Employer: VytlOne
Location: Carlsbad, NM
Type: Full‑time
Pay: $20.50 – $22.00 per hour (DOE)
Requirements: HS diploma/GED, NM tech registration, ~2 years’ retail tech experience preferred
Highlights: Clinic‑based pharmacy serving an under‑served community, with strong benefits (low‑deductible medical, company‑paid life/STD/LTD, 401(k) match, generous PTO).
Pharmacy Technician or Clerk – Per Diem (PRN)
Employer: VytlOne
Location: Carlsbad, NM
Type: Per Diem / PRN
Pay: $20.00 – $22.00 per hour (DOE)
Requirements: HS diploma/GED; NM tech registration if working as tech (clerk can be unlicensed); 1 year retail experience preferred
Highlights: Flexible PRN role at the same clinic‑based pharmacy, focused on front‑end customer service and support at the counter.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings and can often tweak schedules or future assignments.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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