🏥 Carlsbad, NM Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Travel & Local Roles

Carlsbad’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both travelers and locals. If you’re in allied health, pharmacy, therapy, or medicine, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: TalentBurst, Inc.

Location: Carlsbad, NM

Type: Travel / Internship, nights, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts

Pay: $1,861 per week

Assignment: 9–13 weeks, ASAP start

Highlights: Night shift sleep lab role (RPSGT, BLS, and NM license required, 2+ years’ experience). Auto offers only, so if you’re qualified, this can move fast with no interview.

Employer: Uniti Med

Location: Carlsbad, NM

Type: Travel / Internship, nights, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts

Pay: $1,481 per week

Assignment: 13 weeks, ASAP start

Highlights: Polysomnographer role with day‑1 medical, dental, vision, license reimbursement, hotel/rental car discounts, and a dedicated recruiter. Good fit if you want strong support and steady night shifts.

Employer: CompHealth

Location: Carlsbad, NM

Type: Locum / Contract

Schedule: 10–12+ shifts/month, 12‑hr day and night MD shifts, 24‑hr APP coverage

Setting: Inpatient ED, 30,000 annual volume, ~23 patients/shift

Requirements: Board certified, ACLS & ATLS required

Highlights: CompHealth handles housing, travel, credentialing, and malpractice, plus weekly pay. Good for EM docs wanting a busy ED with full agency support.

Employer: Jet Dental

Location: Carlsbad, NM (detention center clinic)

Type: Contract / Temporary

Schedule: 8‑hr shifts

Pay: $1,200 – $1,500 per day

Highlights: Extraction and restorative clinic in a detention setting. Short‑term contract work with a nationwide mobile dental company; background check required.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Location: Carlsbad, NM

Type: Travel, days, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts

Pay: $2,833 per week

Assignment: 13 weeks, ASAP start

Requirements: Active PT license, BLS; new grads welcome

Highlights: Full‑time PT role with day‑1 medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO after 1,560 hours, CEU and license reimbursement, and strong traveler support.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Carlsbad, NM (hospital)

Type: Travel / Full‑time, nights, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts

Pay: $2,018 – $2,223 per week

Assignment: 13 weeks, NOC shifts

Requirements: ARRT (R) required, ARRT (CT) preferred, BLS, 1–2 years’ experience

Highlights: Night CT role with full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEUs, referral bonuses) and strong recruiter support.

Employer: VytlOne

Location: Carlsbad, NM

Type: Full‑time

Pay: $20.50 – $22.00 per hour (DOE)

Requirements: HS diploma/GED, NM tech registration, ~2 years’ retail tech experience preferred

Highlights: Clinic‑based pharmacy serving an under‑served community, with strong benefits (low‑deductible medical, company‑paid life/STD/LTD, 401(k) match, generous PTO).

Employer: VytlOne

Location: Carlsbad, NM

Type: Per Diem / PRN

Pay: $20.00 – $22.00 per hour (DOE)

Requirements: HS diploma/GED; NM tech registration if working as tech (clerk can be unlicensed); 1 year retail experience preferred

Highlights: Flexible PRN role at the same clinic‑based pharmacy, focused on front‑end customer service and support at the counter.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings and can often tweak schedules or future assignments.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.