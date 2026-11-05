🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Carlsbad, NM

Carlsbad’s retail scene is steady right now, with national chains hiring for both entry-level and leadership roles. If you like helping customers and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Yesway

Yesway Location: Carlsbad, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into leadership at a busy convenience store, learning how to run the shop, schedule staff, handle customer issues, and keep the store stocked and compliant. Comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, paid time off) once eligible.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Carlsbad, NM

Type: Full-time, salaried (around 48 hrs/week)

Salary: Starting pay varies by experience and location (not listed)

Lead a team in key departments like cabinets, appliances, or other home improvement areas while helping keep the store clean, safe, and well-stocked. Good fit if you have a few years of retail leadership, like coaching a team, and want a path to higher store management.

Employer: Albertsons

Location: Carlsbad, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Pick and pack online grocery orders, choosing fresh, high-quality items and getting them ready for quick pickup. Great if you enjoy staying active, using handheld tech, and want weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and access to health benefits if eligible.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good roles in Carlsbad tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.