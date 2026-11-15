Carlsbad’s food scene is busy year-round, and a lot of local spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced shifts, friendly guests, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Vons / Albertsons Companies

Vons / Location: Carlsbad, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: At least local minimum wage (exact rate based on experience)

This role is hands-on in the bakery—prepping dough, icing pastries, and helping bake from start to finish while serving customers. Good fit if you enjoy learning baking skills, want flexible schedules, and like employee discounts and growth opportunities.

Employer: Naked Cafe

Location: Carlsbad, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$20.00 per hour + tips, ~10–20 hours/week

You’re the first smile guests see and help keep the flow going during busy brunch and weekend rushes. Great if you have prior restaurant hosting experience and want a role that can grow into server assistant, food runner, or barista.

Employer: Merlin Entertainments – LEGOLAND California Resort

Location: Carlsbad, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $82,000–$96,000 per year

Lead guest experience strategy for the entire resort, manage the Guest Excellence Team, and handle high-level guest feedback and service improvements. Comes with strong benefits (healthcare, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition help, and free park access for friends and family).

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market (Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing)

(Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing) Location: Carlsbad, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.30–$24.20 per hour

Help run the bakery department—ordering, inventory, displays, and leading the bakery team—while keeping quality and customer service high. Good for someone with grocery + supervisory experience who wants benefits, store discounts, and room to grow.

Employer: Globe Haru Inc. – Blue Ocean Sushi Bar and Robata

Location: Carlsbad, CA

Type: Part-time or full-time

Part-time or full-time Pay: $16.90 per hour

Welcome guests, manage reservations and waitlists, and keep the front door area running smoothly in a busy sushi restaurant. Nice option if you like a lively dining room, want a flexible schedule, and enjoy guest-facing work.

Employer: Globe Haru Inc. – Blue Ocean Robata & Sushi Bar

Location: Carlsbad, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $16.90 per hour

Support servers by setting and clearing tables, refilling drinks, and keeping the dining room clean and ready. A solid entry role if you want to break into restaurant work and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: Coco Cabana / Q & A Restaurant

Location: Carlsbad, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $18.00 per hour, about 25–35 hours/week

Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes, helping with basic prep, and supporting bussing when needed. Good for someone who wants steady hours, doesn’t mind physical work, and likes being part of a tight kitchen team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many places here love to train and promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.