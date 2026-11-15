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Carlsbad
🍽️ Carlsbad Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Carlsbad’s food scene is busy year-round, and a lot of local spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced shifts, friendly guests, and steady hours, these are worth a look.
Bakery Clerk (Part-Time)
- Employer: Vons / Albertsons Companies
- Location: Carlsbad, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: At least local minimum wage (exact rate based on experience)
This role is hands-on in the bakery—prepping dough, icing pastries, and helping bake from start to finish while serving customers. Good fit if you enjoy learning baking skills, want flexible schedules, and like employee discounts and growth opportunities.
Host / Hostess (Part-Time)
- Employer: Naked Cafe
- Location: Carlsbad, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.00–$20.00 per hour + tips, ~10–20 hours/week
You’re the first smile guests see and help keep the flow going during busy brunch and weekend rushes. Great if you have prior restaurant hosting experience and want a role that can grow into server assistant, food runner, or barista.
Senior Guest Experience Manager
- Employer: Merlin Entertainments – LEGOLAND California Resort
- Location: Carlsbad, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $82,000–$96,000 per year
Lead guest experience strategy for the entire resort, manage the Guest Excellence Team, and handle high-level guest feedback and service improvements. Comes with strong benefits (healthcare, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition help, and free park access for friends and family).
Assistant Bakery Manager
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market (Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing)
- Location: Carlsbad, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.30–$24.20 per hour
Help run the bakery department—ordering, inventory, displays, and leading the bakery team—while keeping quality and customer service high. Good for someone with grocery + supervisory experience who wants benefits, store discounts, and room to grow.
Host / Hostess
- Employer: Globe Haru Inc. – Blue Ocean Sushi Bar and Robata
- Location: Carlsbad, CA
- Type: Part-time or full-time
- Pay: $16.90 per hour
Welcome guests, manage reservations and waitlists, and keep the front door area running smoothly in a busy sushi restaurant. Nice option if you like a lively dining room, want a flexible schedule, and enjoy guest-facing work.
Busser (Part-Time)
- Employer: Globe Haru Inc. – Blue Ocean Robata & Sushi Bar
- Location: Carlsbad, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $16.90 per hour
Support servers by setting and clearing tables, refilling drinks, and keeping the dining room clean and ready. A solid entry role if you want to break into restaurant work and don’t mind being on your feet.
Dishwasher
- Employer: Coco Cabana / Q & A Restaurant
- Location: Carlsbad, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $18.00 per hour, about 25–35 hours/week
Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes, helping with basic prep, and supporting bussing when needed. Good for someone who wants steady hours, doesn’t mind physical work, and likes being part of a tight kitchen team.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many places here love to train and promote from within.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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