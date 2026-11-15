Carlsbad’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially in operations and project management. If you’ve got experience running teams or complex projects, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Carlsbad, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130K – $180K DOE + benefits

Why it’s interesting: Lead full lifecycle capital projects for GMP-regulated healthcare and life sciences facilities (pharma plants, cleanrooms, hospitals). You’ll manage budgets, schedules, cross-functional teams, and commissioning/validation, with strong benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401k match, and paid vacation + sick time.

Employer: PUMA Group (Cobra Golf)

Location: Carlsbad, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,600 – $187,795 + bonus + benefits

Why it’s interesting: Senior role owning club assembly operations, global quality, and production planning for Cobra Golf in North America. You’ll lead budgets, KPIs, custom order flow, and a large operations team in a fast-paced manufacturing setting; golf industry experience is a big plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Carlsbad keeps adding new leadership roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.