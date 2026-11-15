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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Carlsbad Right Now
Carlsbad neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from home basics to garden plants. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available.
Metal Trundle Pop-up Bed Frame, Twin
Item: Metal trundle pop-up twin bed frame
Condition: Sturdy, foldable, pops up to full height, with wheels for easy moving. Described as just like the photo in the listing.
Location: Rancho La Costa South, Carlsbad, CA
Category: Furniture (free bed frame, no mattress mentioned)
Great if you need an extra guest bed or a space-saving option that can roll away when not in use.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wheeled Water Container
Item: Tote-Along 10 gallon RV drain water container
Condition: Great condition, includes wheels for easy transport
Location: Rancho La Costa South, Carlsbad, CA
Category: Sports & outdoors / RV gear
Handy for RV trips, camping, or anyone who needs to move gray water around a site without lifting heavy containers.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Zipper, jade plants & other succulents
Item: Mix of jade plants and other succulents
Condition: Healthy and lush green, great for home or garden decor
Location: Rancho La Costa North, Carlsbad, CA
Category: Garden
Perfect if you’re starting a drought-friendly garden or want easy-care plants for pots and planters.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Metal Dog Crate with Double Door
Item: Metal dog crate for large breed dogs
Size: 42” L x 28” W
Features: Double door access, removable tray, style similar to the photo in the listing
Condition: Good, but bottom/pan is missing a corner
Location: Rancho La Costa South, Carlsbad, CA
Category: Pet supplies
A solid option if you need a large crate and don’t mind a tray with a missing corner, or plan to add a mat or replacement pan.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Carlsbad tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.