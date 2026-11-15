Carlsbad neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from home basics to garden plants. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available.

Item: Metal trundle pop-up twin bed frame

Condition: Sturdy, foldable, pops up to full height, with wheels for easy moving. Described as just like the photo in the listing.

Location: Rancho La Costa South, Carlsbad, CA

Category: Furniture (free bed frame, no mattress mentioned)

Great if you need an extra guest bed or a space-saving option that can roll away when not in use.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Tote-Along 10 gallon RV drain water container

Condition: Great condition, includes wheels for easy transport

Location: Rancho La Costa South, Carlsbad, CA

Category: Sports & outdoors / RV gear

Handy for RV trips, camping, or anyone who needs to move gray water around a site without lifting heavy containers.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Mix of jade plants and other succulents

Condition: Healthy and lush green, great for home or garden decor

Location: Rancho La Costa North, Carlsbad, CA

Category: Garden

Perfect if you’re starting a drought-friendly garden or want easy-care plants for pots and planters.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Metal dog crate for large breed dogs

Size: 42” L x 28” W

Features: Double door access, removable tray, style similar to the photo in the listing

Condition: Good, but bottom/pan is missing a corner

Location: Rancho La Costa South, Carlsbad, CA

Category: Pet supplies

A solid option if you need a large crate and don’t mind a tray with a missing corner, or plan to add a mat or replacement pan.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Carlsbad tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.