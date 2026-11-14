Carlsbad’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in medical and defense tech. Here are several solid roles if you like hands-on work, quality systems, and high-impact products.

Employer: Jubilant Pharma Limited (Jubilant Radiopharmacies)

Jubilant Pharma Limited (Jubilant Radiopharmacies) Location: Carlsbad, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes bonus, vacation, 401(k) match)

Lead quality at a radiopharmaceutical manufacturing site, making sure products meet FDA and cGMP standards that directly affect patient safety. Good fit if you have 3+ years in pharma QA, know regulations like 21 CFR Part 212, and want a role with process improvement and cross-team collaboration.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

Location: Carlsbad, CA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $52,000 – $97,000/year (CA range)

Hands-on role assembling and testing photonic and electro‑optic hardware for national security programs. You’ll work in a lab/manufacturing setting, follow detailed work instructions, and get training in specialized optical processes, with a 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off) and strong benefits.

Employer: ClearPoint Neuro

Location: Carlsbad, CA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $26.00 – $32.00/hour

Mix of inspection and quality tech work on advanced neurology devices—visual and dimensional checks, device history review, calibration, and support for complaint investigations. Great if you’re detail‑oriented, know basic inspection tools, and want to grow in a medical device quality career.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good manufacturing roles in Carlsbad tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.