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🐶 Playful Rescue Dogs Waiting for Loving Homes in Carlsbad
Two wonderful dogs in Carlsbad are hoping for a fresh start with a family of their own. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, take a look at these sweet pups.
Sawyer
Status: Adoptable
Breed: Coonhound
Age: Adult (about 4 years old)
Gender: Male, neutered
Color: White, brown, and black
Weight: About 65 lbs
Shelter/Rescue: ARRF (Animal Rescue Resource Foundation)
Primary contact for meetings: Jessica – jessica.gilwee@gmail.com, (619) 405-6455
Shelter phone: (563) 299-8042
Personality & energy:
Sawyer is described as lively, loving, playful, cuddly, very vocal, and high energy. He enjoys:
- Running and sprinting
- Walks and fetch
- Toys and training time
- Just hanging out with his family
He learns quickly and is noted as extremely obedient, so he should do well with continued training and an active home that can keep his mind and body busy.
This is a courtesy listing from ARRF, which means Sawyer is currently with another rescuer, not directly at the shelter.
👉 Meet Sawyer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pudding paw
Status: Adoptable
Breed: Maltese / Shih Tzu mix
Age: Young
Gender: Male
Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
Shelter/Rescue: Amazing Dogs
Phone: (888) 508-8943 (call or text, 8 AM–8 PM, daily)
Pudding paw is a young, small mixed-breed pup who may be able to come to an adoption event near you.
Before adoption, the Amazing Dogs medical team provides core vet care, including vaccinations (such as Parvovirus, Distemper, Adenovirus, and Parainfluenza) and other standard services to help ensure their dogs are healthy and ready for new homes.
The rescue asks that you first check their website to confirm Pudding paw is still available:
Website: https://amazingdogsrescue.org/ap-dogs
👉 Meet Pudding paw and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Carlsbad, CA and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these deserving pups. Share this with friends and neighbors so Sawyer and Pudding paw can find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.