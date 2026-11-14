🚧 Bluff stabilization work slowing traffic on south Carlsbad Blvd

Crews are still working to stabilize the coastal bluff along south Carlsbad Boulevard, just north of the Las Encinas Creek bridge. They’re building a rock revetment (a wall of large boulders) along the roadside and beach to protect this stretch of coast, especially with possible strong El Niño conditions.

Because of tides, crews can only work during low tide and must stop if pedestrians enter the work zone, so please stay clear of the site.

If you’re heading southbound on Carlsbad Boulevard between Solamar Drive and Island Way:

Expect delays and plan extra travel time

The bike lane is temporarily closed

Pedestrian access is limited

Slow down, stay alert, and share the road with cyclists

Work is expected to continue through the end of this year.