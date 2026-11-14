🚧 Bluff stabilization work slowing traffic on south Carlsbad Blvd

The city is continuing work to stabilize the coastal bluff along south Carlsbad Boulevard, just north of the Las Encinas Creek bridge, ahead of possible strong El Niño conditions.

Crews are building a rock revetment (large boulders along the roadside and beach) to protect the bluff. Because they can’t work during high tide, they only have a short work window each day.

While this project is underway:

Expect delays southbound on Carlsbad Boulevard between Solamar Drive and Island Way

The bike lane is temporarily closed in this stretch

in this stretch Pedestrian access is limited

Please slow down, stay alert, and share the road with cyclists

Stay clear of the work site so crews don’t have to stop work

The work is expected to continue through the end of this year.